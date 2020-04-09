TheaterWorksUSA To Present Special Easter Sunday Benefit Reading Of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

TheaterWorksUSA is inviting families to gather together for a special Easter Sunday benefit reading of The Velveteen Rabbit. The event will be live-streamed on TWUSA's Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday, April 12, at 2 PM est. TheaterWorksUSA also announced the launch of TheaterWorks Anywhere, a digital series that aims to give young people a fun and productive way to use their imaginations while learning about the process of creating theater.

This adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit premiered in New York City in 2012, was written by Kevin Del Aguila (book writer and lyricist of TWUSA's Dog Man: The Musical, and current cast member of Disney's Frozen on Broadway). Del Aguila will also direct the reading featuring Michael Frederic (National Tour: The Great Divorce. TV: "Bull"), Regan Sims (NYC: Bitter Greens, Warriors Don't Cry), and Jim Stanyk (Broadway: Fun Home, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

"The Velveteen Rabbit is a celebration of love, hope, and transformation - themes that are being reflected upon during an unprecedented Easter and Passover season in which the world is experiencing limited in-person gatherings. We hope that this special reading will provide at least 50 minutes for families around the country - or even the world - to gather and have a shared theatrical experience." Barbara Pasternack, TheaterWorksUSA's Artistic Director.

"This adaptation," says Del Aguila, "is about the magic that happens when a child is at play. Household items transform into costumes and ordinary objects spring to life through the magic of creativity. We're excited to plunder whatever we've got in our homes to help bring this delightful story to life in an imaginative new way."

TheaterWorksUSA is asking those that are watching to make a suggested donation of $25 per family or $5 per person. Funds raised through this special benefit reading will be used to further digital content creation as part of the organization's new TheaterWorks Anywhere series.

TheaterWorks Anywhere will highlight its award-winning productions and their creative professionals as continue to release TWUSA show-related videos and at-home activities that offer insight into how to bring stories to life from the page to the stage. Each video will feature an idea or prompt to encourage young people to create something of their own and share it with friends, family, and TheaterWorksUSA.

For nearly 60 years, TheaterWorksUSA has existed to create exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences in diverse communities throughout New York City and North America. Now more than ever, we strive not only to entertain but also to continue creating experiences that bring audiences together to encourage empathy, empower young people, and give them a reason to look up with optimism and hope.

TheaterWorksUSA was on target to reach more than 1.5 million young people this year before the COVID-19 pandemic required closing their eight touring productions and canceling their annual spring benefit. In response to the new circumstances, the company has launched TheaterWorks Anywhere, a digital series that aims to give young people a fun and productive way to use their imaginations while learning about the process of creating theater.

"Although TheaterWorksUSA isn't able to bring live art to children, educators, and families at this time, we want to continue enriching young people's lives through the power of theater while supporting the current efforts of everyone involved in remote learning. Join us today and experience how TheaterWorks Anywhere." TheaterWorksUSA's Managing Director, Michael Harrington.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You