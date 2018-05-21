Theater Talk: Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton & More Talk MY FAIR LADY!

This episode focuses on Lincoln Center Theater's stunning revival of My Fair Lady with the production's director, Bartlett Sher; Lincoln Center Theater's Producing Artistic Director, André Bishop; as well as actors Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Allan Corduner, who star as "Eliza Doolittle," "Henry Higgins" and "Colonel Pickering," respectively. Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times co-hosts with Susan Haskins.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

