Theater Talk: Julie Taymor Celebrates THE LION KING's Birthday!

Director Julie Taymor joins Susan Haskins-Doloff and guest co-host Donna Hanover of Arts in the City to look back at creating her masterpiece of musical theater, The Lion King (the most lucrative production in history), and reflect on how she herself responds to the work now, 20 years after it opened.

The three are then joined by writer David Henry Hwang to discuss Taymor's new production of Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M. Butterfly, which he has significantly rewritten for this Broadway revival.

Also on the show, Jelani Remy, now playing the adult "Simba" in the The Lion King on Broadway, performs "Endless Night," a song from the show with lyrics by Taymor.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Related Articles