Theater Talk Earns New York Emmy Nomination for DEAR EVAN HANSEN Episode; Watch Now!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Theater Talk's episode "Creating DEAR EVAN HANSEN" was just nominated for a New York EMMY Award for Best Interview/Discussion Program. This is the series' third Emmy® nomination. (It won the Emmy Award for this category last May.)

The episode, co-hosted by Jesse Green (Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times) and series executive producer Susan Haskins-Doloff, was an at-the-piano conversation with the creatives of the celebrated musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, composer/lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with librettist Steven Levenson. Click here to watch the full interview!

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org





Related Articles