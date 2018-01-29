Theater Talk: Daniel Breaker, Bryan Terrell Clark and Mandy Gonzalez Discuss the Power of HAMILTON

On the latest episode of Theater Talk, actors Daniel Breaker, Bryan Terrell Clark and Mandy Gonzalez, now appearing in Broadway's biggest hit as Aaron Burr, George Washington, and Angelica Schuyler, respectively, discuss coming into this groundbreaking show as replacements and making their roles their own. Beloved actress/entertainer Julie Halston joins Susan Haskins as co-host.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

