Theater Resources Unlimited's Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date Deadline To Submit Extended To January 6

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced a unique opportunity for writers: an upcoming Writer/Producer Virtual Speed Date set for Sunday, January 18, 2026. The submission deadline has also now been EXTENDED to 1/6, but limited spots are available. To download the application, please visit https://truonline.org/events/speed-date-01-18-26/.

This is a chance to practice your pitching with real producers who are open to and interested in meeting artists. They probably won't option a project on the spot, but they'll give valuable feedback about the work and the pitch itself. Join TRU for the opportunity to start building these relationships. It's what this business is all about.

At TRU they not only provide you with the opportunity to meet 11 different producers, but they also provide you with tools and coaching to make your pitch night a success. They also bring producers that love the educational aspect of the pitch night and genuinely love meeting new writers. So, even if you don't walk away with an option, which they tell you not to expect, you walk away with a better pitch, new ideas, and a bigger network. ~Kenady Sean, musicalwriters.com

TRU will have over eleven producers lined up for the speed date, from both the commercial and not-for-profit worlds, all with an interest in new projects. Confirmed producers include:

Merrie L. Davis, creative producer (Just In Time, 2 Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Giant, Liberation, Tony nominated Dead Outlaw; Tony award for Parade, Tony award for Company Broadway, Olivier award for Company London, Cabaret, The Who's Tommy, 6 Tony nominations for Eclipsed, Gigi; off-Broadway: Himself and Nora; Museum of Broadway; upcoming: Working Girl; London: Farewell Mister Haffmann, The Code, The Talented Mr. Ripley);

Jane Dubin, producer (Still off-Broadway, Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, An American in Paris, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann; upcoming: The Village of Vale, an original fantasy musical);

Tim Errickson, artistic director of Boomerang Theatre Company in NYC;

Gene Fisch, Jr., Broadway producing team (High), 100+ Off Broadway, Off-Off Broadway productions, Carnegie Hall concert Producer, Director of the New York New Works Theatre Festival, Director of 4 episodes of the TV series, "Two Many Moms";

Cody Lassen, producer (Othello, The Wiz, The Notebook, The 12, How I Learned to Drive, Indecent, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Hyprov, Some Lovers; upcoming: The Wiz, Damn Yankees);

Evan McGill, producer (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), 3-time Tony Award winner for Parade, Sunset Blvd. revival and The Outsiders; West End: Evita), founder of Broadway Investment Alliance;

Tamra Pica, TV, film and theater producer and casting director for Write Act;

Ken Waissman, producer (Josephine, original Grease, Agnes of God, Torch Song Trilogy, And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little);

Plus 3 more tba.

To submit, fill out the application and email it to TRUnltd@aol.com. Please add your name to the document name (and put your name FIRST when you "save as."). The first session will be coached starting at 2PM and will pitch at 4PM; the second session begins coaching at 3PM and pitches at 5:30PM. For producer bios and the application, please click here.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.