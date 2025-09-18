Theater Resources Unlimited Celebrates Fifth Year of Weekly Community Gatherings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), a leading network for developing theater professionals, is celebrating the fifth year of its weekly Community Gatherings, which have been running non-stop since April 17, 2020. With more than 250 conversations held to date, the free Friday sessions continue to serve as a dependable haven for artists, offering both practical guidance and a supportive community.

Originally created in response to the COVID-19 shutdown, the Community Gatherings have evolved into an ongoing forum where artists and producers meet each week to exchange ideas, share stories, and strengthen connections. The gatherings are held every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via Zoom.

On September 19, TRU will host More Stories from the Trenches: Behind the Scenes at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, featuring Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley of Feuille Dooley Productions, publicist Michelle Mangan, Peter Michael Marino, and Molly Morris of Ghostlight Global. The panel will provide an insider’s perspective on producing at the Edinburgh Fringe, covering topics such as publicity, development, and choosing the right projects for the festival.

Registration is free for TRU members and open to non-members, who are asked to consider supporting the organization through donations, ticket purchases, or membership. To register for a session and receive the Zoom link, visit truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

About TRU

Founded more than 30 years ago, Theater Resources Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports emerging and established producers, self-Producing Artists, and theater companies. Programs include the Producer Development & Mentorship Program, Producer Boot Camp workshops, TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices, and specialized labs and speed dates for writers and directors. TRU also produces monthly Town Halls and publishes a newsletter with opportunities and resources for the theater community.

Videos of past gatherings are available on TRU’s YouTube channel, and select conversations are also available as the podcast TRU Talks About Theater via ElectraCast.