The Young People’s Chorus of NYC Will Present A VERY MERRY NEW YORK at Lincoln Center

The award-winning Young People’s Chorus of NYC will present its annual winter concert, A VERY MERRY NEW YORK, at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 5 PM. The performance will bring together more than 600 young voices from across the five boroughs.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Founder Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, the program blends holiday classics, world music traditions, and new arrangements. “Our Winter Concert is a reflection of the energy, optimism, and unity that music inspires,” said Francisco J. Núñez. “These young voices remind us of what harmony truly means.”

The concert features Núñez, Elizabeth Núñez, and YPC conductors Ahra Cho, Caitlin Henning, and Maria Peña. Choreography by Jacquelyn Bird will be featured throughout the performance.

This year’s repertoire includes Eric Whitacre’s Lux Aurumque; selections from Samuel Adler’s Flames of Freedom; the Nigerian holiday piece “Betelehemu”; and seasonal selections such as Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, “My Favorite Things,” “Little Saint Nick,” and “Underneath the Tree.” Additional highlights include “Puppy for Hanukkah,” a lively Ose Shalom with bottle dance, and YPC’s Merriest Medley leading into a full-audience holiday sing-along.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets start at $59 and are available at ypc.org, by calling CenterCharge at (212) 721-6500, or in person at the Lincoln Center Box Office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza. VIP tickets include premium seating and access to a pre-concert reception; inquiries may be directed to rsvp@ypc.org.