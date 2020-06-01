The Wright Way Coaching Announces Online Broadway Summer Intensive

The Wright Way Coaching, a New York City-based acting and performance coaching program, is pleased to announce their very first Broadway Summer Intensive for youth performers will take place entirely online. Currently accepting student performers ages 7-18 for a $500 fee, the five days of five hour sessions will culminate in a livestream showcase for a global audience. Instruction will be held on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Rance Wright, owner of The Wright Way, has secured prominent Broadway performers and other entertainment industry pros to provide these future stars with a superior summer intensive education in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. "I come from a pedagogical background, and with so many summer camps cancelled, I realized that there was a need for summer educational programming for youth in this time." Wright went on to say that the benefits of online classrooms is that students from anywhere in the nation can participate. "Those that stay in the learning process, honing their craft during the downtime are going to be the major movers of tomorrow," Wright commented.

Wright himself will provide acting coaching, along with New York casting director Alison Franck, a member of The Wright Way staff. Special instructors include Broadway and international director and choreographer Joe Barros, musical director Dan Micciche, choreographer Bob Richard, and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (credits include Tootsie, Wicked, Spongebob, Spring Awakening), to name a few. More instructors will be announced as the class approaches.

The Wright Way has been providing coaching to New York City professionals at all stages of development for over 15 years. Until 2014, The Wright Way Masterclass program provided artist education on working in the entertainment industry in major cities throughout the U.S. In the future, The Wright Way is hoping to provide both in-person and online intensives, so that students in any location can get the benefits of New York industry professional instruction.To learn more about the Summer Intensive, and to register, visit wrightwaycoaching.com/workshop/intensive2020/

