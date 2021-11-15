The Workers Circle/Der Arbeter Ring to Present Yiddish Khanike Party

Join The Workers Circle/Der Arbeter Ring on Zoom for our Yiddish Khanike Party, with Khanike likhtlekh (candles) and warm greetings from our wonderful teachers and students from all over the world!

Sing Khanike lider with them together with: KinderKlub Yiddish, Polina Shepherd and her chorus, Deborah Strauss and Jeff Warschauer, Psoy Korolenko, Judy Bressler, Cindy Paley, Paula Teitelbaum, Tania Grinberg, and surprise guests. Enjoy skits from Daniel Galay, Motl Didner and Mikhl Yashinsky.

All participants will be entered in their Annual Khanike Raffle for a chance to win free registration to any of their Winter 2022 semester Yiddish classes! To secure your spot in the raffle, please register by Saturday, December 4, 9 PM EST.

This event is free, but we welcome an $18 suggested donation that will go to strengthening our world-renowned Yiddish program.

For more information, visit https://www.circle.org/cultural-events/khanike2021.