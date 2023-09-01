The Women's Media Awards Will Honor Mariska Hargitay, Fredricka Whitfield And More On October 19 In New York City

Proceeds from these awards support the work of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem - the Co-Founders of The WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER — announce the honorees for the 2023 Women's Media Awards, to be held on Thursday, October 19th, at the Whitby Hotel in New York City. 

 

The WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER 2023 Women's Media Award Honorees are:

·        Mariska Hargitay, Emmy-winning actor, director, producer, activist, Founder & President of The Joyful Heart Foundation, will be honored with the WMC Sisterhood is Powerful Award.

·        Fredricka Whitfield, CNN News anchor, will be honored with the WMC Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award.

·        Karen Lincoln Michel, President of ICT, formerly Indian Country Today, and President and CEO of IndiJ Public Media, will be honored with the WMC Carol Jenkins Award

·        Emily Ladau, Disability Rights Activist, author of Demystifying Disability, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women's Voices IMPACT Award.

·        Koritha Mitchell, award-winning author, cultural critic, literary historian, professor of English, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women's Voices IMPACT Award.

·        Akila Radhakrishnan, President of the Global Justice Center, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women's Voices IMPACT Award.

“The Women's Media Center's call to action is simple:  We want to see more diverse women, hear more diverse women, and, read articles from more diverse women across all media platforms. Our Women's Media Awards honor champions for women who set the standard for what media should look like when it gives voice to the female half of the country. They are role models, history-makers, and inspiring leaders,” said  Julie Burton, President & CEO of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER.

 

Women's Media Awards Co-Chairs are: Loreen Arbus, Melinda French Gates, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Cindy Holland, Helen LaKelly Hunt, Susan Pritzker, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Regina K. Scully, Alexandra Shiva, Mary & Steven Swig, Darren Walker, Jenny Warburg, and Sophia Yen.

 

Past WMC honorees include Luvvie Ajayi, Christiane Amanpour, Amma Asante, Laura Bates, Samantha Bee, Ursula Burns, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Katie Couric, Abigail Disney, Sady Doyle, Mona Eltahawy, Fatima Goss Graves, Maria Hinojosa, Cindy Holland, Sarah Hoye, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff, Sheila C. Johnson, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Ashley Judd, Maria Teresa Kumar, Laura Ling and Lisa Ling, Lara Logan, Andrea Mitchell, Pat Mitchell, Martha Nelson, Soledad O'Brien, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elianne Ramos, Joy Reid, Robin Roberts, April Ryan, Anita Sarkeesian, Regina K. Scully, Mary Thom, Marlo Thomas, Barbara Walters, Padmasree Warrior, Lindy West, and Maggie Wilderotter.

 

To buyClick Hereor for more information about the 2023 Women's Media Awards and the ongoing work of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER, go to: www.womensmediacenter.com.




