The Voza Rivers Legacy Series to Continue With IF ONLY YESTERDAY

The Voza Rivers Legacy Series will continue its inaugural season by celebrating emerging talent, love, and legacy with a powerful presentation of If Only Yesterday, a full-length screenplay by Eric Richardson-Hagans, a current student of The City College of New York!

If Only Yesterday is described as “a poignant journey seen through the eyes of an aging father, blending humor, heartache, and the enduring power of friendship and love. A deeply moving tribute to a life well lived. An emotional rollercoaster ride you won’t soon forget.”

Presented by New Heritage Theatre Group in partnership with The City College of New York, this reading presentation will be directed by Michael Anthony Green at Aaron Davis Hall, Theatre B (129 Convent Avenue between West 133rd and 135th), on Monday, February 23rd at 6:30pm.

The Voza Rivers Legacy Series captures and continues the visionary leadership and enduring impact of Roger Furman (March 22, 1924 – November 27, 1983), founder of New Heritage Repertory Theater, by uplifting bold new voices and cultivating the next generation of storytellers. Producers are Irene Gandy, Amy Sprecher, Aaliytha Stevens, and Executive Producer, Voza Rivers.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voza-rivers-legacy-series February 23.

Don’t miss the final two full-length Winners Reading Presentations!

March 23, 2026

At the Table by Allison Shillingford

A gripping exploration of truth, silence, and memory, following a graduate student whose thesis interviews with a man serving time for murder blur the lines between past and present.

April 27, 2026

Mast/Mask by Daisy Dumas-Featherstone

A powerful drama following a U.S. Navy service woman confronting the aftermath of sexual assault and the silence that shields injustice. Content Advisory

The Voza Rivers Legacy Series is sponsored, in part, by the West Harlem Development Corporation; public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (Cultural Development Fund); and the Mozaic Network and Fund; with additional support from The Nederlander Organization and The Shubert Organization.

Donations are also welcome here in support of future Voza Rivers Legacy Series programming.