The Town Hall to Present an Evening With Anita Hill

The Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org) has announced a special evening with best-selling author and activist Anita Hill as she reflects on her latest book BELIEVING: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence (Viking). Moderated by scholar Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., author of 2020's Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own, the live evening will take place on September 28 at 8PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street), the same day Believing is released.

Thirty years after her landmark testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Hill has written a powerful new book that tells the story of America's three-decade-long reckoning with gender violence. Drawing on her decades as a legal scholar, educator and advocate, Hill explores the far-reaching impact of gender-based violence, why it persists, and what we can do to protect future generations. A uniquely insightful combination of memoir and social analysis, BELIEVING is a strident call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors.

Tickets prices, which include a copy of BELIEVING are $47-$52 and are available at: www.TheTownHall.org

The evening is presented in partnership with the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and Strand Bookstore.

Strand Bookstore (www.strandbooks.com) is also providing copies of BELIEVING.

"We are proud to welcome Anita Hill to The Town Hall to discuss her latest book and reflect on her experiences, both as a teacher and women's advocate," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "Our mission is always to present unique voices that reflect on the American experience, and with the state of politics and the move for more accountability, this evening is as timely as ever."

The issues of gender violence, touching on race, class, sex, and power, are as urgent today as they were when Hill first testified. By examining court cases, press accounts of abuse, and personal stories, Hill reveals just how endemic the problem of gender violence is-and how many of us it affects and how corrosive it can be. She explores how it goes beyond the immediate abuse, impacting every aspect of a victim's life, from health and housing to political participation and economic security, and points to the increased risk for women of color, transgender, and nonbinary people. And Hill is measured, clear, and uncompromising in her demands that our courts and our leaders-including President Biden, who played an influential part in the Thomas hearings all those years ago-address this issue, and its impact on millions of lives, concretely and immediately.

Hill knows intimately that this work is still unfinished, and BELIEVING is the culmination of her years of tireless advocacy - a timely, vital look at the origins of gender-based violence, the laws and institutions that have failed survivors, and the paths to creating dialogue and substantive change. Prescient, adamant, and ultimately hopeful about where we can go from here, it is an essential work that defines the fight we face - and the way to win it.