The Town Hall to Hold Bob Ross Painting Classes Led by CRI Wes Day

The Town Hall will offer Bob Ross Painting Classes with Certified Ross Instructor (CRI) Wes Day on Monday evenings in August, beginning on August 4 and continuing through August 25, 2025. Classes will take place from 6:30pm-8:30pm in the Dr. Charlotte Frank Patron Lounge at The Town Hall.



Let's paint some happy little trees, fluffy clouds and majestic mountains just like Bob Ross in the Patron's Lounge inside the historic Town Hall Theater in the heart of Times Square. Students receive step-by-step instructions to complete a landscape oil painting using the tools and techniques demonstrated on the hit TV series, "The Joy Of Painting." You will be amazed by the results you can achieve with a few simple colors and a few simple steps. All supplies are included! Canvases. Paints. Brushes. Aprons.



This premium painting experience is hosted by Wes Day. Wes is not only NYC's only Certified Ross Instructor®, he is also a 28 yearlong full-time cast member of the Off-Broadway sensation, Blue Man Group.



“Bob Ross brought art to the masses and made it accessible to anyone who wanted to pick up a paint brush. The Town Hall does the same across all genres of art, so I’m thrilled to team up with them for these classes,” said Wes Day. “Art is for everyone and we’re going to have a lot of fun experiencing that this August.”



Wes Day isn’t just a Certified Bob Ross Instructor—he’s an entertainer, an actor, and a pro at bringing energy into a room. With a performance background that includes major productions like Blue Man Group, Wes knows how to blend creativity with entertainment. His goal? Make you laugh, help you relax, and guide you to paint something amazing. @thewesdayshow

