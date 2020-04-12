The Top 10 Broadway TikTokers to Watch!

If you weren't obsessed with TikTok before we entered this time of social distancing and quarantine, there is a good chance you are now. With out-of-the house entertainment out of the question, TikTok has kept us all responsibly indoors and endlessly entertained.

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing TikToks from performers we love, here are some accounts you should be following!

Watching Kristin Chenoweth do absolutely anything has entertainment value. Listen to her hit her signature high notes while partaking in responsible quarantine activities like baking and playing with her adorable dog.

If you're a theater-loving person on TikTok, there's a good chance one of Jim Hogan's videos have popped up on your FYP. Jim has performed in the national tours of Waitress, Phantom, and Spring Awakening. He often makes videos singing in glorious harmony with Liam Fennecken and Brendan Jacob Smith.

If you need a reminder of your favorite Broadway show, want to see videos of Lin-Manuel Miranda, or want to check out some #HamAtHome videos, be sure to follow the official Hamilton musical TikTok Account.

Broadway's most recent Evan Hansen has over 3 million TikTok followers and it's not hard to see why! Watch Jordan Fisher nail TikTok's most popular dances and provide a-plus comedic content.

If you ever wanted to duet with Broadway's original Elle Woods, now you have the chance! You can duet with Laura Bell Bundy to 'What You Want', 'Serious' and more! In addition to providing great theater content (catch Andy Karl and Orfeh in a recent TikTok) Laura Bell Bundy also happens to be ridiculously funny.

If you haven't been following Katie Jo's on TikTok, you've been missing out! Katie Jo, who starred in The Office! A Musical Parody Off-Broadway, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views on her musical theater parody videos, including 'How to Sell Something If You're a Man In a Musical', 'How to Flirt If You're a Woman in a Musical' and more!

Todrick Hall is a wildly versatile performer who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Chicago, released incredibly successful and catchy music, and much more! If you were wondering where the song from the crazy popular 'Do I Have Your Attention' dance challenge came from, it's Todrick Hall's.

Derek Hough is one of the most famous dancers and choreographers out there today. Derek posts fantastic dance content with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert - also a former Dancing With the Stars cast member, as well as a So You Think You Can Dance competitor - and his high energy TikToks will keep you amused for hours.

Jason Derulo has sold over 30 million singles, has garnered multiple platinum records, and recently joined the world of musical theater when he starred as Rum Tum Tugger in the Cats movie. Jason has over 14 million followers on TikTok, showing off his skills as a dancer and more!

Presley Ryan recently starred as Lydia in Beetlejuice. In addition to providing great theater-kid content, her TikToks are full of great Beetlejuice memories to remind of us all of a show that so many people love and cherish.





