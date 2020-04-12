Shutdown Streaming
The Top 10 Broadway TikTokers to Watch!

If you weren't obsessed with TikTok before we entered this time of social distancing and quarantine, there is a good chance you are now. With out-of-the house entertainment out of the question, TikTok has kept us all responsibly indoors and endlessly entertained.

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing TikToks from performers we love, here are some accounts you should be following!

Kristin Chenoweth

Watching Kristin Chenoweth do absolutely anything has entertainment value. Listen to her hit her signature high notes while partaking in responsible quarantine activities like baking and playing with her adorable dog.

Jim Hogan

If you're a theater-loving person on TikTok, there's a good chance one of Jim Hogan's videos have popped up on your FYP. Jim has performed in the national tours of Waitress, Phantom, and Spring Awakening. He often makes videos singing in glorious harmony with Liam Fennecken and Brendan Jacob Smith.

@jimhogan220

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana) ???@liamfennecken @brendanjacobsmith ##disney ##moana ##howfarillgo ##singing ##cover ##fyp

a?? original sound - jimhogan220
@jimhogan220

"when the party's over" (Billie Eilish) ??? for the Grammy queen... ??@brendanjacobsmith @liamfennecken ##billieeilish ##cover ##singing ##fyp

a?? original sound - jimhogan220

Hamilton

If you need a reminder of your favorite Broadway show, want to see videos of Lin-Manuel Miranda, or want to check out some #HamAtHome videos, be sure to follow the official Hamilton musical TikTok Account.

@hamiltonmusical

When you get the Original Broadway Cast together with John Krasinski for a special ##HamAtHome surprise...that's ##SomeGoodNews!

a?? original sound - hamiltonmusical
@hamiltonmusical

Oh... stay home for this. On this day in 1768, Maria Reynolds was born. ##HamAtHome ##fyp ##hamilton ##distancedance ##sidehustle ##broadway

a?? original sound - hamiltonmusical

Jordan Fisher

Broadway's most recent Evan Hansen has over 3 million TikTok followers and it's not hard to see why! Watch Jordan Fisher nail TikTok's most popular dances and provide a-plus comedic content.

Laura Bell Bundy

If you ever wanted to duet with Broadway's original Elle Woods, now you have the chance! You can duet with Laura Bell Bundy to 'What You Want', 'Serious' and more! In addition to providing great theater content (catch Andy Karl and Orfeh in a recent TikTok) Laura Bell Bundy also happens to be ridiculously funny.

@laurabellbundy

##Duet with me ##1 ##BENDandSNAP! This is for all y'all whose musicals have been canceled! ##LegallyBlonde! More to come! @yahomeboiigc @setenandez

a?? original sound - laurabellbundy

Katie Jo

If you haven't been following Katie Jo's on TikTok, you've been missing out! Katie Jo, who starred in The Office! A Musical Parody Off-Broadway, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views on her musical theater parody videos, including 'How to Sell Something If You're a Man In a Musical', 'How to Flirt If You're a Woman in a Musical' and more!

@katiejoyofosho

As long as you're actually writing something it doesn't matter what. ##musical

a?? original sound - katiejoyofosho
@katiejoyofosho

There she is!!! A one-way ticket to adventure!!!!! ?a?"i?? ##musical

a?? original sound - katiejoyofosho

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is a wildly versatile performer who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Chicago, released incredibly successful and catchy music, and much more! If you were wondering where the song from the crazy popular 'Do I Have Your Attention' dance challenge came from, it's Todrick Hall's.

@todrick

Stay safe! @itsjojosiwa

a?? original sound - todrick

Derek Hough

Derek Hough is one of the most famous dancers and choreographers out there today. Derek posts fantastic dance content with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert - also a former Dancing With the Stars cast member, as well as a So You Think You Can Dance competitor - and his high energy TikToks will keep you amused for hours.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo has sold over 30 million singles, has garnered multiple platinum records, and recently joined the world of musical theater when he starred as Rum Tum Tugger in the Cats movie. Jason has over 14 million followers on TikTok, showing off his skills as a dancer and more!

Presley Ryan

Presley Ryan recently starred as Lydia in Beetlejuice. In addition to providing great theater-kid content, her TikToks are full of great Beetlejuice memories to remind of us all of a show that so many people love and cherish.

@prezryan

Old draft from my last show as Jockey. Missing everyone @beetlejuicebway ##tbt ##beetlejuicebway

a?? JOEMAMA - joewaud
@prezryan

Face time w Dana- p.s. why do our hands look like claws?! ##stuckathome ##quarantinelife

a?? Theatre kid edition - bodie_bb17


