The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes BEETLEJUICE Star Leslie Kritzer
This self-proclaimed Jew-rican is tearing it up 8 times a week in Beetlejuice on Broadway, consistently proving herself as one of the funniest people on Broadway.
This continues the takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of September. Find more about the show and get tickets via https://beetlejuicebroadway.com.
Leslie made her Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2004, followed by a string of amazing Broadway roles in Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair, Elf, and Something Rotten.
After deciding she loved performing at a young age, she found herself playing piano at Carnegie Hall at age 9. She originally felt she would seek classical voice training before deciding musical theatre was the way to go, but not before a slight problem with stealing led her to find her tribe.
In this episode, Leslie discusses the story of how theatre may have literally saved her life, growing up with a Jewish father and a Puerto Rican mother, and getting involved with Beetlejuice, and how it's changed her life,
A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.
Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe.
