The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Features THE PROM's Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber started out performing living room shows in his small hometown. Little did he know he would end up becoming a stage and screen star.

This episode is part of The Prom takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of May. Be sure to follow @theatre_podcast on Instagram for all this month's surprises.

As a young child, Christopher Sieber would create and perform his own shows in front of a window in his living room to an audience of the front lawn and any unsuspecting passerby. After an interesting start in the city, he eventually landed his Broadway debut in 2004 staring as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. Christopher has been seen in iconic shows such as Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Into the Woods before his legendary stint as Sir Dennis Galahad in Monty Python's Spamalot. After roles in Shrek The Musical, La Cage aux Folles, Matilda the Musical, and Pippin, he now finds himself as the arrogant Trent Oliver in The Prom, which has been nominated for 7 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Far from the string of self serving characters, his real-life personality is humble, kind, and loving.

In this episode, Christopher discusses:

How his high school teachers encouraged him to leave the midwest and move to NYC

His hilarious first time experiencing a gay bar

His ability to go into a show in a very short amount of time

Being with The Prom from the beginning and how it's grown over time

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:





