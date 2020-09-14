The Staten Island Museum To Re-Open September 19

The museum will be open to the public on weekends only beginning on Saturday, September 19.

The Staten Island Museum is re-opening its doors to the public on Saturdays and Sundays 12pm - 4pm beginning on Saturday, September 19.

The Museum's in-depth comprehensive health and safety policies follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State, and New York City guidance for increased health and safety procedures.

A review of visitor guidelines and regulations to help orient guests before arriving can be found at be found at StatenIslandMuseum.org/visit. Masks are required by visitors and staff at all times. Advanced tickets are recommended to ensure Museum entry.

All public programs will remain online.

