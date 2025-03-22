The Stage History of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are back on Broadway in the revival of Othello! Previews began on Monday, February 24, 2025 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, ahead of an official opening tomorrow, March 23.

Denzel stars as 'Othello,' the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays 'Iago,' the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator.

As these two mega-stars make their Broadway returns, we're taking a walk down memory lane and reliving some of their stage highlights from their careers!

Denzel Washington

Coriolanus

Denzel Washington made his Off-Broadway debut in Coriolanus in 1979, in the New York Shakespeare Festival production. He played the roles of Aediles / Roman Citizen / Voscian Citizen / Roman Soldier / Voscian Soldier in the production that ran at the Joseph Papp Public Theater from June 22 − July 22.

When the Chickens Came Home to Roost

In 1981, Denzel returned to the stage in When the Chickens Came Home to Roost, in the role of Malcolm X at the New Federal Theatre.

A Soldier's Play

Denzel returned off-Broadway in 1981 in A Soldier's Play, which he played Private First Class Melvin Peterson at Theatre Four. The production ran November 20, 1981 − January 2, 1983.

The cast also included Adolph Caesar as Sergeant Waters, Larry Riley as Private C.J. Memphis, Samuel L. Jackson as Private Louis Henson, Peter Friedman as Captain Charles Taylor, and Charles Brown as Captain Davenport. The director was Douglas Turner Ward. The play won, in addition to the Pulitzer Prize, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play, and the Obie Award for Distinguished Ensemble Performance.

Checkmates

Denzel went on to make his Broadway debut in Checkmates in the role of Sylvester Williams at 46th Street Theatre in 1988. The production ran August 4 − December 31. Denzel reprised his role from the Los Angeles premiere of the production.

https://www.instagram.com/denzelonly/p/CDCwUmLgqkg

The Tragedy of Richard III

In 1990, Denzel returned to the Joseph Papp Public Theater to take on the title role in The Tragedy of Richard III. Performances ran August 3 − September 2.

Julius Caesar

After several years away, Denzel returned to Broadway in 2005 in Julius Caesar. He played Marcus Brutus at the production at the Belasco Theatre which ran April 3 − June 12.

Fences

In 2010, Denzel returned to Broadway once again in the role of Troy Maxson in Fences at the Cort Theatre. The show ran from April 26 − July 11.

This production marked the first Broadway revival of the play. Directed by Kenny Leon, the production also starred Viola Davis (Rose). The revival was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning three for Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor in a Play (Denzel Washington), and Best Actress in a Play (Viola Davis).

A film adaptation of Fences, directed by Denzel Washington, and starring Washington and Viola Davis reprising their roles from the 2010 Broadway revival, completed production in 2016. The film was released nationally on December 25, 2016, in the U.S. and was released on February 3, 2017, in the UK.

A Raisin in the Sun

In 2014, Denzel played Walter Lee Younger in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The play won three 2014 Tony Awards: Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Sophie Okonedo) and Best Direction of a Play (Kenny Leon).

The Iceman Cometh

Most recently, Denzel appeared on Broadway in the 2018 production of The Iceman Cometh, in the role of Theodore "Hickey" Hickman. The show ran at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre from April 26 − July 1.

The cast also featured Frank Wood as Cecil Lewis, Bill Irwin as Ed Mosher, Reg Rogers as James Cameron, Colm Meaney as Harry Hope, David Morse as Larry Slade, and Austin Butler as Don Parritt.

Jake Gyllenhaal

This Is Our Youth

Jake Gyllenhaal made his stage debut in 2002 in the West End production of This Is Our Youth. He played the role of Warren Straub at the Garrick Theatre.

The production also starred Hayden Christensen and Anna Paquin. The production was produced by Phil Cameron for Background, Clare Lawrence and Anna Waterhouse for Out of the Blue (for and on behalf of Back to Blue Limited).

If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet

Gyllenhaal made his New York stage debut in 2012 in the Off-Broadway production of If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. He played the role of Terry in the show, which ran at the Laura Pels Theater.

Michael Longhurst directed. The show was extended and then returned from a hiatus for another two weeks, through 23 December 2012.

Constellations

In 2014, Gyllenhaal made his Broadway debut in Constellations, playing the role of Roland at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The play also starred Ruth Wilson. The play received three Drama League Award nominations include Best Play, Gyllenhaal for Best Actor and Wilson for Best Actress.

Little Shop of Horrors

In 2015, Gyllenhaal starred as Seymour in the Encores! Off-Center concert production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The cast also included Ellen Greene, Taran Killam, Eddie Cooper, Joe Grifasi, Tracy Nicole Chapman, Marva Hicks and Ramona Keller. The show ran for three performances, July 1-2, 2015 at New York City Center.

The production was directed by Dick Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox. Jeanine Tesori was the Artistic Director of Encores! Off-Center and Chris Fenwick is Music Director. The show marked the musical theater debuts of both Gyllenhaal and Killam.

Sunday in the Park with George

In 2016, Gyllenhaal starred in the off-Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, in the role of Georges Seurat / George. He went on to reprise his role in the 2017 Broadway production at the Hudson Theatre.

The production also starred Annaleigh Ashford as Dot/Marie, with Brooks Ashmanskas (Mr./Charles), Phillip Boykin (Boatman/Lee), Claybourne Elder (Soldier/Alex), Liz McCartney (Mrs./Harriet), Ruthie Ann Miles (Frieda/Betty), David Turner (Franz/Dennis), Jordan Gelber (Louis/Billy), Erin Davie (Yvonne/Naomi), Penny Fuller (Old Lady/Blair), and Robert Sean Leonard (Jules/Bob).

The producers withdrew the production from Tony Award consideration for the 2016–17 season due to its limited run, which closed on April 23.

The production was scheduled to transfer to the West End at the Savoy Theatre in 2021, after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The production was again delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with no new date given, and as of the beginning of 2025 has not yet happened or been rescheduled.

Sea Wall/A Life

In 2019, Gyllenhaal returned to the stage in Sea Wall/A Life in the role of Abe at The Public Theater Off-Broadway. He went on to reprise his role in the Broadway transfer of the play at the Hudson Theatre. He starred alongside Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge.

He was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play at the 74th Tony Awards.

Gutenberg! The Musical!

In 2023, Gyllenhaal made a one-night-only cameo appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical in the role of Producer. The musical famously featured stars in the small role, with someone different taking the stage for each performance. Gyllenhaal was featured on November 25, 2023.