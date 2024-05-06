The Songs We Write Returns to Washington Heights This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, May 10 at 7:00pm(EST) at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive (160th Street) - in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers, and Song A Week members: Joanna Parson, Mario Cancel Bigay, hot glue & the gun and more. Lineup subject to change.

Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended. Recirculation can be reached by the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street.

For more information, contact: (347) 688-4456 or recirculation@wordupbook.com