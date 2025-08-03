The Situationship Musical YES MOMMY Premieres in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yes Mommy, a new original musical about sex, Shakespeare, and the worst month of your life.

Ashley Wettlin just broke up with her boyfriend. Shakespeare just got dumped. And somehow against all logic and emotional safety-they start to fall in love... via sext.

Wettlin, 25, is a South Carolina native who recently moved back home from New York City, bringing with her the baggage of a five-year relationship and, more importantly, a traumatizing situationship. She's a multi-hyphenate creative (as the kids say) and the founder of Just a Girl Productions- best known for its touring Chappell Roan tribute concerts starring locally sourced artists.

Written from the depths of heartbreak after a ravenous episode of post-breakup self-destruction, Wettlin has composed a modern-day tale of "romance." Spoiler alert: they don't end up together.

This piece offers a raunchy (and occasionally poetic) exploration of kink, codependency, and the fine line between empowerment and delusion.

A "down-for-anything" Jacob Seay (also a South Carolina native) co-stars alongside Wettlin as Shakespeare- a submissive guy with an unused theatre degree just trying to get off like the rest of us.

With an entirely original score of ten songs, music directed by Rebekah Holland, this Queer comedy flips the musical theatre form on its head- then gives it a handjob. The duo's chemistry is electrically directed by David Veatch and playfully choreographed by Jonathan Thor Raines.

Running for one night at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan, you will experience a fully-staged musical- NOT just cabaret selections. This is a unique offering for a cabaret-centered space, and an HD livestream is also available to purchase.

"Yes Mommy" is a fever dream about self-sabotage and the stories we write to survive the sting of unrequited love.

It hates itself. You'll love it.

The show will have its premiere at the Green Room 42 on August 23, at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available below.