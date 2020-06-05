The Shows Must Go On! Will Broadcast THE WIZ LIVE! on June 12
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this weekend's THE SHOWS MUST GO ON broadcast of Peter Pan Live! has been postponed, but it will be back next week with THE WIZ (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm EDT on Friday, June 12 (globally except Latin America and Asia).
Viewers will have the opportunity to make charitable donations to the NAACP. The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
The Wiz starred Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, David Alan, Grier, Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelly, Uzo Aduba, Amber Riley, Common, Stephanie Mills, Shanice Williams.
Based on L. Frank Baum's classic story and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "The Wiz Live!" brings the wonderful world of Oz to life like never before, featuring a star-studded cast of performers and the awe-inspiring Cirque du Soleil Theatrical. Whisked away from home by a tornado, young Dorothy finds herself transported to the magical Land of Oz, where she sets off on a quest to meet the powerful Wizard and find her way back home. Crossing paths with enchanting friends and wicked foes, Dorothy's journey is a timeless tale about friendship, courage and learning to believe in oneself. Starring Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Uzo Aduba, Ne-Yo, and a host of other talented performers, "The Wiz Live!" invites viewers of all ages to ease on down the yellow brick road for a vibrant musical adventure unlike any other.
Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC | 2015 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.
