The Rockaway Hotel Official Named Offsite Partner for the 2021 MoMA PS1 Warm Up

The Rockaway Hotel, an urban beach getaway for cultural enthusiasts, has partnered with MoMA PS1 to be this year's official offsite host for its pioneering outdoor music series, Warm Up, which returns in August 2021 both in-person and online.

The Rockaway Hotel will host Warm Up's emerging musicians for afternoon DJ sets on August 8, 15, and 22 on the property's outdoor Sun Deck and connecting 5,000 square-foot Harbor Room. The events will take place from 4:00pm - 6:00pm and feature performances by Maricon, Slink, and Club Eat. Tickets are priced at $20 and can be purchased exclusively online via The Rockaway Hotel's website.

The Rockaway Hotel first partnered with MoMA PS1 in August 2020 as the official hotel sponsor for the event. The property successfully hosted a socially-distanced live stream of the Warm Up performances from its expansive outdoor spaces, including The Pool and The Rooftop, where hotel guests and visitors on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk were able to safely view and support the arts, musicians, and local businesses hit hard by the pandemic. The hotel is thrilled to once again partner with MoMA to safely provide a venue for in-person, live performances.

"In line with MoMA PS1, The Rockaway Hotel strives to provide a home for the arts and showcase talent through live musical performances that bring the community together. Community engagement is one of our key pillars and we're honored to be working with MoMA PS1 for the second year in a row, this year as the official offsite host for the Warm Up series," said Michi Jigarijan, Managing Partner and Creative Chief Social Impact Officer of The Rockaway Hotel.

As an offsite partner, The Rockaway Hotel will play an integral role in expanding the reach of MoMa's iconic music program, now in it's 24th season, by amplifying talented voices, providing a stage beyond the PS1 venue, and bringing the music and sounds from Warm Up to New Yorkers from all boroughs and visitors from afar. Since opening, The Rockaway Hotel has emphasized supporting the dynamic culture of Rockaway Beach and New York at large through programming, concerts, and events. Bringing the talent performing at this year's Warm Up to the Rockaways furthers the hotel and Warm Up's joint vision of elevating innovative and underrepresented voices, and connecting community through art and performance. The Rockaway Hotel extends special thanks to MoMA PS1, On, and Redbull.