The Riverside Opera Company and Richmond County Orchestra Will Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Two Concerts

With a nod to Latin composers and music, the Riverside Opera Company willc elebrate Hispanic Heritage Month twice. Featuring Carla López-Speziale, mezzo-soprano, William Velasco, tenor, and Alejandro De Los Santos, baritone, Pablo Zinger, piano and arrangements and Conductor Maestro Alan Aurelia.

The first performance takes place on Friday, September 19, 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel -St Benedicta Church, 1265 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, with free parking across the street in the school parking lot. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door, FREE for students and children. The second performance takes place on Sunday, September 21, at 3 pm at the National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade, Lighthouse Point, next to the Staten Island Ferry, St George, Staten Island. The performance is FREE. Bring your own chairs and snacks! Free Admission to the Museum.

These programs are made possible, in part, by the City Parks Foundation, Partnerships for Parks, NYC Green Fund, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

The shows showcase the best of Spanish Zarzuela - Musical Theatre in Spanish - and Latin American popular favorites from México, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

The Zarzuela selections will include pieces from El Barberillo de Lavapiés, La Verbena de la Paloma, La Gran Vía and Doña Francisquita, and the popular selections will feature Preciosa, Júrame, Bésame mucho, Quizás, quizás, En mi Viejo San Juan and Cucurrucucú paloma.