The Rick Bogart Trio Returns To Le Rivage For A Captivating Evening Of Jazz & Broadway

Le Rivage, the esteemed jazz venue located at 340 W. 46th Street, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Rick Bogart Trio following their sensational debut performance last week. Music lovers are invited to immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and captivating rhythms on Friday, August 11th beginning at 8:30pm.

The Rick Bogart Trio, comprised of three exceptional musicians, Mark Daine on guitar, Jon B Roche on bass, and the remarkable Rick Bogart himself, will grace the stage once again to deliver a performance that promises to transport the audience to the golden age of jazz along with some Broadway standards. With Bogart showcasing his remarkable skills as both a vocalist and clarinetist, this trio will captivate listeners with their extraordinary musical talents.

From the moment they take the stage at 8:30pm, the Rick Bogart Trio will enchant the crowd with their seamless fusion of classic jazz and contemporary elements, creating a unique and electrifying experience. Their exceptional chemistry and mastery of their respective instruments will set the tone for an evening filled with rich harmonies, improvisation, and infectious energy.

Admission to this extraordinary performance is free, but due to the overwhelming demand, reservations are strongly recommended. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind musical event.

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of the Rick Bogart Trio. Join us at Le Rivage on Friday, August 11th, for a night that will leave you spellbound. For reservations and more information, please visit www.lerivagenyc.com or call (212) 765-7374.

Rick Bogart received his formal classical training at Philadelphia's prestigious Curtis Institute of Music and North Texas State University. At age twelve Rick began his first formal lessons with a retired Big Band musician, Mr. Reader. Gumming the tenor sax that had been his mainstay throughout the Big Band days, Mr. Reader gave Rick a lesson in the blues "before anything else". Recently Rick has given concerts at the University of Donetsk, Ukraine and the Kiev Opera House, Ukraine sponsored by the AMS Corp. Additionally he has performed at a concert at the United Nations, NY and a question & answer session with the U.N. Society Jazz Band.

Le Rivage is a renowned jazz venue located in the heart of New York City. Known for its intimate ambiance and top-notch musical performances, Le Rivage has been a staple in the jazz community for over a decade. With a commitment to showcasing talented musicians and providing an exceptional experience for its guests, Le Rivage continues to be a premier destination for jazz enthusiasts from around the world.