The Quintin Harris Trio Returns to Birdland Jazz Club

Quintin Harris is a rising force in the NYC-jazz scene, known for his devotion to the Great American Songbook and the timeless scenery of old New York's elegance.

The show will take place on Saturday, September 13. Doors will open at 4:30, and the show will begin at 5:30 at the Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street, New York, NY).

With deeply lyrical phrasing and touch, he brings new life to every melody-whether through his expressive vocals or sophisticated piano work. His performances transport audiences, leaving a lasting impression that lingers long after the music fades. Quintin will be joined by Griffin Fink on bass and Aaron Seeber on drums