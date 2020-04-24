The Queens of SIX Discuss their Experiences on their Cancelled Opening Night on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
The show continued this afternoon (2pm) with the cast and creators of SIX.
Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, and Anna Uzule shared their experiences of opening night:
Samantha Pauly said, "I think we all kind of assumed that even after the article that came out that said 'Broadway is going to shut down...' all of us were like 'well surly we'll still open tonight and have a party. They booked Tao so we have to have a party.' I was at home ready to shower and ready to go to the theater and we were all texting each other like 'so should I cry in the shower? Should I start drinking in the shower? Should I even take a shower?
Adrianna Hicks said, "my family members were there and I will say it was good to have all of my loved ones around me at the time...it was shocking and kind of surreal. I was thinking this is a moment in history. This has never happened before."
Anna Uzule said, "it didn't hit me until a couple of days later going to the theater and seeing my station and seeing the outpouring of love...an explosion on the table [of opening night gifts]. This is how much we are cherished and...it was comforting to be able to look at my station and see all of that. That was special."
Click HERE to watch the full episode!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
