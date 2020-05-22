The Poetry Coalition Launches New Fellowship Program

The Poetry Coalition, a network of 25+ poetry organizations coordinated by the Academy of American Poets, has announced that it has launched the Poetry Coalition Fellowship program, a three-year pilot program that will offer paid fellowship positions to five fellows per year (a total of fifteen fellows) who will each assist a different Poetry Coalition organization for twenty hours per week over the course of a forty-week period. The fellows will also receive professional development opportunities. In consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, these positions will be remote.

The five organizations hosting the inaugural Poetry Coalition Fellows beginning this year are CantoMundo, Cave Canem, Kundiman, Mizna, and Split This Rock.

Applications for the 2020 Poetry Coalition Fellowship program are being accepted from May 22, 2020 through July 15, 2020. The positions will begin on September 15, 2020 and end on June 30, 2021. Interested individuals that are 21 or older are encouraged to apply, including those who are enrolled in or have recently graduated from an MFA program in creative writing.



To learn more or to apply for a Poetry Coalition Fellowship at any of the 2020 host organizations, visit their websites at the links below:

CantoMundo: cantomundo.org/opportunities

Cave Canem: https://cavecanempoets.org/employment/

Kundiman: kundiman.org/jobs

Mizna mizna.org/mizna-news/fellowship-opportunity/

Split This Rock: https://www.splitthisrock.org/



The goals of the Poetry Coalition Fellowship program are:

to help diversify the leadership of the nonprofit literary field by encouraging more inclusion of individuals from under-represented communities;

to develop future literary leaders regardless of educational background;

to introduce the individuals who are interested to nonprofit literary arts management, fundraising, programming, and editorial work, providing experiences that will be useful as they seek jobs and inspiring them to consider working in the literary field; and

to increase the capacity of each host organization by having additional assistance.

