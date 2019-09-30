The Paley Center For Media Presents Hearst's Frank A. Bennack, Jr. In Conversation With CBS's Gayle King

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present a PaleyLive NY program with Frank A. Bennack, Jr., the executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst and the current chairman of The Paley Center for Media, who will be joined in conversation with CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, to commemorate the publication of his forthcoming memoir Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life. The book will be published by Simon & Schuster on October 15. This discussion will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Paley Center's New York City location.

"There is no more fitting venue and no more fitting a person to be having this discussion with than Gayle King at The Paley Center for Media," Bennack said. "I'm thrilled to be sharing some of the most significant moments of my career, the lessons I learned along the way, and my strong commitment to philanthropy at an institution that has meant so much to me all these years."

"Frank is a trailblazer, whose leadership, integrity, and global impact on the media industry is unparalleled," said Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media's president and CEO. "We look forward to hosting this enlightening conversation on his monumental media career, including twenty-eight years as the Paley Center's chairman, and learning firsthand from this media giant and visionary who helped change the media landscape."

In Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life, Bennack shares insider anecdotes and hard-won lessons of an American success story, incorporating his encounters with U.S. presidents, industry leaders, top editors, news influencers, and broadcasters, among others. The book highlights the core principles he stuck to and the wisdom he gained through one of the most accomplished and illustrious careers in the history of media and business.

In addition to his numerous accomplishments in the media industry, King and Bennack will reflect on his longtime commitment to philanthropy, which includes appointments as a governor and chairman of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and its Healthcare System; a managing director of the Metropolitan Opera of New York; chairman emeritus of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; and his chairmanship of The Paley Center for Media.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets go on sale today at noon. Signed copies of Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life will be available for purchase at the event. To purchase tickets please visit paley.me/bennack.





