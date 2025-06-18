The Oratorio Society Of New York's 2025/26 Season Reflects on New York City's Musical Life

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oratorio Society of New York has announced its 2025â€“26 seasonâ€”an ambitious and stirring lineup that bridges centuries of musical thought and tradition.

The season will open with a bold juxtaposition: Mozartâ€™s Great Mass in C minor paired with John Coriglianoâ€™s Fern Hill, showcasing OSNYâ€™s dedication to both time-honored masterworks and contemporary voices. This artful balance of old and new will continue throughout a season designed to reflect the evolving yet enduring spirit of New Yorkâ€™s musical identity.

Throughout the season, the Society will be joined by a dazzling roster of guest soloists, including Kathryn Lewek, Jennifer Zetlan, Alex Richardson, Lauren Snouffer, Sidney Outlaw, and Samantha Hankey, among others.

In February 2026, OSNY brings the grandeur of French Romanticism to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, with sacred works by Gabriel FaurÃ©, Lili Boulanger, and Jules Massenet. This performance will be among the first full-scale concerts to feature the Cathedralâ€™s legendary Great Organ, recently restored and returned to use after nearly six years of silence following a devastating fire in the crypt. The concert promises to be a landmark event, celebrating both music and architectural resurrection.

Another rare treat arrives later in the season as Handelâ€™s Alexanderâ€™s Feast returns to the OSNY repertoireâ€”and to Carnegie Hallâ€”for only the second time, and the first in the 21st century. A jubilant ode to Saint Cecilia, patron saint of music, and a dramatic retelling of Alexander the Greatâ€™s revenge, the oratorio offers audiences a seldom-heard gem from the Baroque repertoire.

Longstanding traditions also anchor the season. In April, Carnegie Hall will host the 49th Annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals, one of the nationâ€™s foremost platforms for emerging vocal talent. And in May, OSNY will help mark the 50th Anniversary of the Concert of the Century with a celebratory performance of the Hallelujah chorus, capping a season of extraordinary scope and spirit.

Now in his 20th season as Music Director, Kent Tritle continues to shape OSNYâ€™s vision while holding key posts across the city. He serves as Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Music Director of Musica Sacra, and is on the graduate faculty of The Juilliard School, while also serving as organist of the New York Philharmonic.

For more information, concert dates, and ticketing, visit www.oratoriosocietyofny.org.

Mozart Great Mass in C Minor & John Corigliano Fern Hill

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Monday, November 10th, 2025 at 7PM

Jennifer Zetlan, soprano

Samantha Hankey, mezzo-soprano

Alex Richardson, tenor

Joseph Parrish, bass-baritone

~~~

Handel Messiah

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Monday, December 22, 2025 at 7PM

Kathryn Lewek, soprano

Cody Bowers, countertenor

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Adam Lau, bass

~~~

Music of the French Romantic Period

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 5PM

VIERNE: Kyrie

FAURÃ‰: SanctusÂ G

GOUNOD: Agnus Dei

BOULANGER: Psaume 24

MASSENET: La Terre Promise: Finale

~~~

49th Annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals

Carnegie Hall - Weill Recital Hall

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 1:30PM

~~~

50th Anniversary of the Concert of the Century

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 7PM

NYO-USA All-Stars

Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor

RenÃ©e Fleming, soprano

Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

Emanuel Ax, piano

Evgeny Kissin, piano

Lang Lang, piano

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, director

Additional artists to be announced

~~~

Handel Alexander's Feast

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8PM

Lauren Snouffer, soprano

Richard Pittsinger, tenor

Sidney Outlaw, baritone

ABOUT ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

The Oratorio Society of New York is one of the oldest musical organizations in the United States and has become New York City's standard for grand choral performance. Founded in 1873 by Leopold Damrosch, the Society has played an integral role in the musical life of the city. In its early years, the Society established a fund to finance the building of a new concert hall, a cause taken up in earnest by the Society's fifth president, Andrew Carnegie. In 1891, and under the direction of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the Society helped inaugurate this new Music Hall, which would be renamed Carnegie Hall several years later.

The Society continues to perform several times each season at Carnegie Hall. Its annual performances of Handel's Messiah, a New York holiday tradition unbroken since 1874, have become a favorite with New York audiences. The December 2024 performance marked its milestone 150th consecutive holiday Messiah. In addition to its collaborations with the New York Philharmonic and Orchestra of St. Luke's, as well as other performing arts institutions, the Society performs internationally every few years â€“ including tours to Japan, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, and Brazil.

The Society is also committed to commissioning and championing new works, including most recently three pieces by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell: Sanctuary Road which was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and is available from Naxos Records, A Nation of Others, which saw its premiere in November 2022 and is available from Lexicon Classics, and All Shall Rise, focusing on voting rights in the U.S., which premiered in May 2025.