The New York Virtuoso Singers Perform ALL NED ROREM – A 100th Birthday Tribute

The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present All Ned Rorem - A 100th Birthday Tribute on Sunday, October 22 @ 3:00 PM at Christ and St. Stephen's Church, 120 W. 69th Street in Manhattan.

The program will include Rorem's We Are the Music Makers, Mercy and Truth Are Met Together, Virelai, Psalm 110, Seven Motets for the Church Year, Give All to Love, O God, My Heart is Ready and Three Poems of Baudelaire. Pianist will be Will Healy.

Ned Miller Rorem (October 23, 1923 - November 18, 2022) was a composer best known for his art songs, which number over 500. He was the leading American of his time writing in the genre. Frequently described as a neoromantic composer, he showed limited interest in the emerging modernist aesthetic of his lifetime.

Harold Rosenbaum writes, "I had the distinct pleasure of planning and conducting both his 70th and 75th birthday concerts with The New York Virtuoso Singers. I met with him in his apartment, where he looked through his file cabinets, handing me multiple choral works he wished me to conduct. Little did I know then that these two concerts would present only a fraction of his total choral output. Recently I pored through ALL of them, choosing my favorites to present here for his 100th birthday tribute. I only wish he were able to enjoy this concert as he did the two others"

Tickets for the October 22 concert are $25; Students 25 years and younger: $10. Save 20% by buying General Seats at Click Here.

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.

NYVS concerts are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. NYVS concerts are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.