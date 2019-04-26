The New York Cantors Will Perform A Free Outdoor Concert

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) and Capitol One City Parks Foundation's SummerStage will present The New York Cantors, a concert by three young Cantorial superstars. Their concert aired on PBS and has been seen by millions of viewers on over 150 channels. The Cantors lead three vibrant congregations in the New York area-Azi Schwartz at Park Avenue Synagogue, Yaakov (Yanky) Lemmer at Lincoln Square Synagogue and Netanel Hershtik at the Hamptons Synagogue. The free concert will take place on Wednesday, June 12, at SummerStage in Central Park, E 72nd Street near 5th Ave. Admission is free, seating is on a first-come, first served basis. Doors open at 6 pm. The concert begins at 7 pm.

The Cantors will be accompanied by a 16-piece orchestra, conducted by Artistic Director of The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Zalmen Mlotek. Special guests joining the show include Shulem, a young Chassidic singing star and recently signed Universal Music/Decca Gold recording artist; Grammy-winning klezmer icon Frank London, a founding member of The Klezmatics, who will perform the world premiere of his new klezmer concerto for trumpet. A special section of The New York Cantors' program will be lead by guest conductor Andrew Kurtz, Musical Director of the Fort Myer's Symphony Orchestra. Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Chairman of the New York Board of Rabbis and co-host of "The Rabbi and the Rev," a weekly radio program on WABC will be the emcee.

Seating and standing is first come, first served until capacity is reached. For information about NYTF visit www.NYTF.org.

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has been a smash success. It has been nominated for Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, and is now playing to delighted audiences at Stage 42. Tickets are available at http://fiddlernyc.com/.

Now celebrating its 104th season, Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF is in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Under the artistic direction of Zalmen Mlotek, NYTF is dedicated to creating a living legacy through the arts, connecting generations and bridging communities. NYTF aims to bring history to life by reviving and restoring lost and forgotten work, commissioning new work, and adapting pre-existing work for the 21st Century. Serving a diverse audience comprised of performing arts patrons, cultural enthusiasts, Yiddish-language aficionados and the general public, the company presents plays, musicals, concerts, lectures, interactive educational workshops and community-building activities in English and Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles accompanying performances. NYTF provides access to a century-old cultural legacy and inspires the imaginations of the next generation to contribute to this valuable body of work.

Don't miss the Premiere of When Blood Ran Red beginning Sunday, June 16 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. This new, award-winning work chronicles the darkest era in the Soviet Union, when former wartime heroes of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee were persecuted as enemies of the state for daring to report on the truth of the Holocaust in the German-occupied East. The play is a winner of the NYTF David and Clare Rosen Memorial Play contest. More information can be found at www.NYTF.org.





