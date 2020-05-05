The Neon Coven Presents New Free Monthly Virtual Full Moon Live Streaming Celebration

Witches join forces under the full moon, and nothing can stop them. On May 7th, queer performance/production company The Neon Coven will kick off their once-a-lunar-month online event, The Neon Coven: ALIVE! They'll conjure the virtual presences of people they really love to listen to music and dream of the world the way we want it to be. Special guests for May's full moon in Scorpio include Jan, breakout star of season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race, artist, doula, and healthcare advocate Lily Shaffer, and actor and performer Jada Temple, who has been seen in OSCAR at The Crown (as Erika) and a number of other Neon Coven projects.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7th at 8:30pm Eastern



WHERE AND HOW: Tune in live via YouTube at www.theneoncoven.com/alive or catch the show later wherever you listen to podcasts. Free.

THE NEON COVEN is a growing collective creating music performances that tell stories of otherness. We like: queer people, theater in non-traditional spaces, and screaming. Our first production, the immersive nightclub phenomenon OSCAR at The Crown ran for most of 2019 at Bushwick's 3 Dollar Bill and was hailed by The New York Times as "a party-inducing Rocky Horror transplanted to a 1990s Madonna video." Take out your phone and follow @theneoncoven and visit www.theneoncoven.com for more.





