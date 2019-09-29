The NEW York International Fringe Festival Presents FringeBYOV 2019 - “FringePeachment”
The NEW York International Fringe Festival (FringeNYC + FringeBYOV) presents its FringeBYOV (Bring Your Own Venue) segment from October 1st - 31st in both Manhattan and Brooklyn.
About FringeBYOV
Representing an extraordinary collaboration across seven indie venues, the festival features 40 mainstage shows plus more than 25 FringeCLUB / artist-driven performances and events. FringeBYOV is the fringe's "open-access" segment, in which registered venues select artists and shows to present, and FringeNYC alumni secure a performance venue and present their own registered shows.
This year's registered venues include:
Manhattan - Frigid New York's UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Street)
Manhattan - Frigid New York's The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street)
Manhattan - The Chain Theater's Mainstage (312 West 36th Street)
Manhattan - The Chain Theater's Studio (312 West 36th Street)
Manhattan - The Metropolitan Playhouse (220 East 4th Street)
Brooklyn - The Irondale Center (85 S. Oxford Street)
Also in Manhattan, FringeNYC alumni will present the next generation of indie performance under the auspices of FringeCLUB at The Nuyorican Poet's Cafe (236 East 3rd Street). Featuring more than 25 artists and events, the line-up includes scratch nights, readings, artist showcases, and mainstage productions.
Tickets are sold online / via mobile device only, and can be purchased by visiting www.FringeNYC.org or using the mobile search at www.FringeOnTheFly.com Ticket prices and performance schedules vary.
