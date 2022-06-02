The Metropolitan Museum of Art Presents a Concert in Support of Ukraine 

Tomorrow, June 3, at 7 p.m., MetLiveArts will present a concert to celebrate Ukraine's diverse musical cultures with performances by world-renowned artists with Ukrainian roots.

The special program, which will take place in the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium at The Met Fifth Avenue, will honor Ukraine's many musical styles and explore both folk and contemporary Ukrainian music, including village folk songs sung a cappella, Klezmer and Crimean Tatar music, and performances on the national instrument, the bandura. All ticket proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Heritage Emergency Response Initiative, Kyiv, which supports Ukrainian museum workers and arts institutions working to safeguard and preserve Ukrainian culture.

Hosted by Andrij Dobriansky of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, the evening will showcase Ukraine's musical traditions from village to city, steppe to forest, and the Black Sea to the Carpathian Mountains. Performers include the New York Crimean Tatar Ensemble, the leading Crimean musical group in the United States; Julian Kytasty, a Ukrainian-American composer and bandura player; Valeryiya Sholokhova, cellist; Frank London Klezmer Ensemble, led by the Grammy-winning founder of The Klezmatics; and Zozulka, an a cappella women's vocal ensemble that performs the polyphonic music of central and eastern Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine

Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Program

Andrij Dobriansky, host

Valeriya Sholokhova, cello

New York Crimean Tatar Ensemble

Nariman Asanov (violin), Rustem Faizov (trumpet), Lenur Mamutov (percussion)

Julian Kytasty (bandura) with Anthony Coleman (piano)

Frank London Klezmer Ensemble

Brano Brinarsky (bass), Frank London (trumpet), Pete Rushefsky (tsimbl), Ilya Shneyveys (accordion)

Zozulka

Eva Salina, Willa Roberts, and Maria Sonevytsky

Tickets for Concert for Ukraine start at $25. For more information, visit The Met's website, call 212-570-3949, or email meteventtix@metmuseum.org.

Face coverings are required for all visitors age 2 and older, even if you are vaccinated.