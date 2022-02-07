The Little Orchestra Society Returns Live to the Concert Hall in 2022 with VIVALDI'S VIRTUOSAS and More

The Little Orchestra Society an experiential presentation of music for children and families, returns to the Kaye Playhouse for the first time since March 2020 with a captivating concert in time to celebrate Women's History Month!

While the original opening of the 75th Anniversary Season was delayed from January due to the Omicron variant, the L.O.S. Orchestra and ensemble are busy rehearsing for its next show in time to recognize International Women's Day and welcome spring with the works of Italian composer, Antonio Vivaldi.

The March concert opens con forza as Vivaldi and his protégé are searching for the world's best soloists, and Maestro Miller convinces them to turn their auditions into a one-of-a-kind concert featuring a parade of dazzling young women performers! The concert will feature talented students from the Juilliard School Pre-College and MAP (Music Advancement Program), along with accomplished guitarist Gabriele Leite.

This season will be dedicated to the memory of L.O.S.'s long-time Executive Director Joanne Bernstein-Cohen who passed away this summer. Carrying out her legacy and L.O.S.'s mission of educating and connecting the next generation to the world of orchestral music, will be her successor, Executive Director Anthony Ball along with David Alan Miller, L.O.S.'s Artistic Advisor.

"We are entering our next chapter in the history of The Little Orchestra Society," said Mr. Ball. "With the passing of our dear friend and colleague Joanne Bernstein-Cohen, the Board, staff, and I are more committed than ever to continuing our tradition of the best in music education and concerts for young people. Joanne made L.O.S. 'An Orchestra for all New Yorkers,' and we will honor her legacy of inspiring children in the classroom and welcoming the newest audiences to the concert hall. These concerts are perfect for children ages 3 to 10 years old, and L.O.S. will have comprehensive health and safety guidelines to ensure families feel comfortable revisiting the concert hall."



Conducted by David Alan Miller, along with our professional Orchestra, the music of cherished composers like Vivaldi, Gershwin, and Ellington is joined with commissions by living composers from diverse backgrounds to inspire new audiences with the vitality of live performance. L.O.S. invites thousands of children and families in under-resourced neighborhoods each season to attend concert programs free of charge.

Theater, video, dancing, original scripts, and expertly crafted music education come together to form an engaging entrée into how music can spark creativity, add meaning and purpose in life, and build life skills in both the aspiring musician and the avid listener. To the youngest audience members and over the course of their lives, experiencing this music becomes like hearing from an old friend.

The 75th anniversary series continues with two more concerts that include new compositions from emerging artists, incorporate mixed media and animation, and invite audience participation during these highly entertaining and educational concerts.

Purchase tickets now for the following 2022 concerts:

Vivaldi's Virtuosas!

Vivaldi and his protégé are searching for the world's best soloists, and Maestro Miller convinces them to turn their auditions into a one-of-a-kind concert featuring a parade of dazzling young women performers!

David Alan Miller, Conductor

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM and 1PM

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM and 1PM

The Four Seasons, Mandolin Concerto

The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College

Treblemaker: The Opera!

L.O.S. has commissioned a brand-new opera, and, somehow, Professor Treblemaker ended up with the assignment! He enlists Maestro Miller and an ensemble of talented young singers to perform a mashup of opera's greatest hits!

David Alan Miller, Conductor

Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM and 1PM

Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM and 1PM

William Tell Overture, Classics by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, and Others

The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College

Ellington & Gershwin: Rhapsodies in Jazz!

As he plans the perfect season finale, Professor Treblemaker's program is leaning heavy on old-world classics; Duke Ellington and George Gershwin arrive to save the day (and get the house hopping) in a concert celebrating American composers!

David Alan Miller, Conductor

Saturday, May 14, at 11:30 AM and 1PM

Sunday, May 15, at 11:30 AM and 1PM

Take the A Train, Rhapsody in Blue, An American in Paris

The 92nd Street, Kaufmann Concert Hall

Go to www.littleorchestra.org/concerts to ensure your choice of seats. You can also purchase affordable subscriptions for the entire season of three concerts.