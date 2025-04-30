The Little OPERA Theatre Of Ny Presents Zemlinskys Zimmer / Zemlinsky's Room

Running from June 5 - 8, 2025, at BAM Fisher.
The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will present Zemlinskys Zimmer / Zemlinsky's Room from June 5 - 8, 2025, at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space), 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn NY 11217.
Experience the Italian Renaissance through the filter of fin-de-siècle Vienna! The little OPERA theatre of ny comes to BAM with the story of a love triangle and a murder. Zemlinskys Zimmer / Zemlinsky's Room is a chamber opera in three parts, with music by Alexander Zemlinsky, featuring his opera A Florentine Tragedy, based on a play by Oscar Wilde. German translation by Max Meyerfeld, with poems by Richard Dehmel and Ferdinand Gregorovius. New chamber orchestrations by Roland Freisitzer.
Sung in German with English Supertitles
running time approx. 85 minutes
Simone Eric McKeever | Daniel Klein
Bianca, his wife Mary-Hollis Hundley | Sara Kennedy
Prinz Guido Bardi Michael Boley | Oswaldo Iraheta
Conductor Tiffany Chang
Director Philip Shneidman
Lighting & Scenic Design Seth Reiser
Projection Design Kylee Loera
Costume Design Lara de Bruijn
Assoc. Music Director Catherine Miller
Production Stage Manager Cordelia Senie
General Manager Jenni Bowman
Assistant Director/Supertitles Dalia Sevilla
Fight Director Brad Lemons
This event is presented by the little OPERA theatre of ny. BAM house and ticketing policies may not apply. BAM membership benefits do not apply.
Performances: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30PM, and Sunday at 3PM. General admission tickets are $65. For details and ticket information visit https://www.bam.org/opera/2025/zemlinskys-zimmer.
