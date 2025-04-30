The Little OPERA Theatre Of Ny Presents Zemlinskys Zimmer / Zemlinsky's Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will present Zemlinskys Zimmer / Zemlinsky's Room from June 5 - 8, 2025, at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space), 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn NY 11217.

Experience the Italian Renaissance through the filter of fin-de-siècle Vienna! The little OPERA theatre of ny comes to BAM with the story of a love triangle and a murder. Zemlinskys Zimmer / Zemlinsky's Room is a chamber opera in three parts, with music by Alexander Zemlinsky, featuring his opera A Florentine Tragedy, based on a play by Oscar Wilde. German translation by Max Meyerfeld, with poems by Richard Dehmel and Ferdinand Gregorovius. New chamber orchestrations by Roland Freisitzer.

Sung in German with English Supertitles

running time approx. 85 minutes

CAST

Simone Eric McKeever | Daniel Klein

Bianca, his wife Mary-Hollis Hundley | Sara Kennedy

Prinz Guido Bardi Michael Boley | Oswaldo Iraheta

CREATIVE TEAM

Conductor Tiffany Chang

Director Philip Shneidman

Lighting & Scenic Design Seth Reiser

Projection Design Kylee Loera

Costume Design Lara de Bruijn

Assoc. Music Director Catherine Miller

Production Stage Manager Cordelia Senie

General Manager Jenni Bowman

Assistant Director/Supertitles Dalia Sevilla

Fight Director Brad Lemons

This event is presented by the little OPERA theatre of ny. BAM house and ticketing policies may not apply. BAM membership benefits do not apply.

Performances: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30PM, and Sunday at 3PM. General admission tickets are $65. For details and ticket information visit https://www.bam.org/opera/2025/zemlinskys-zimmer.