The League Of Professional Theatre Women to Present Inaugural Billie Allen Award Next Week

The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) has announced the inaugural LPTW Billie Allen Award Ceremony, celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Billie Allen, a groundbreaking artist, director, and former co-president of the League. The event will take place on February 3, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at The Lambs in New York City.

The Billie Allen Award will be presented annually to honor "renaissance women" in theater—mentors and trailblazers who leave an indelible mark through courage, passion, and intellect. This inaugural ceremony sets the stage for recognizing future honorees whose contributions embody Billie Allen's extraordinary spirit.

Billie Allen was a trailblazer in American theater, breaking barriers as a performer and director and serving as a mentor to generations of artists, especially women. A former co-president of LPTW, she was instrumental in advancing the visibility and impact of women in theater. This award ensures her legacy will inspire and support future generations of theatre-makers.

ABOUT LPTW:

The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) is a membership organization championing women in theatre and advocating for increased equity and access for all theatre women. Our programs and initiatives create community, cultivate leadership, and increase opportunities and recognition for women working in theatre. The organization provides support, networking and collaboration mechanisms for members and offers professional development and educational opportunities for all theatre women and the general public. LPTW celebrates the historic contributions and contemporary achievements of women in theatre, both nationally and around the globe, and advocates for parity in employment, compensation and recognition for women theatre practitioners through industry-wide initiatives and public policy proposals. LPTW is celebrating its 42th Anniversary in 2025.