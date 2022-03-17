The Joyce Theater Foundation Announces New Dates for Season at Chelsea Factory

The Joyce Theater Foundation announced new dates for its inaugural season as a proud partner at Chelsea Factory (Lauren Kiel, Executive Director; Donald Borror, Managing Director), the recently-opened multidisciplinary arts and community center in West Chelsea. From April 5-16, the neighboring Chelsea-based organizations will welcome tap artist Luke Hickey, Bessie Award winner Kyle Marshall Choreography, multi-hyphenate artist and #QueertheBallet creator Adriana Pierce, and the cultural emissaries of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. Performances will take place at Chelsea Factory, located at 547 West 26th Street (between 10th and 11th Avenues). For tickets and more information, please visit www.ChelseaFactory.org.

Performances will not take place at The Joyce Theater.

The Joyce Theater kicks off its partnership with Chelsea Factory with classically trained ballet dancer and star of stage and screen Adriana Pierce. A veteran of Broadway (2018's Carousel), TV ("Fosse/Verdon"), and film (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), the former Miami City Ballet dancer brings her #QueertheBallet initiative, which aims to create and promote diverse LGBTQ+ representation in classical ballet for two performances, April 5-6. Led by its namesake founder, Kyle Marshall Choreography will continue to ignite social reform and celebrate the dancing body as a container of history with their weekend of performances, April 8-9. A current Choreographer-in-Residence at Princeton University, Marshall's work is always created with an eye toward deepening self-knowledge and societal relationships.

The second week features two performances, April 12-13, from tap artist Luke Hickey, named one of DanceMagazine's "25 to Watch" in 2020, and a longtime regular at Birdland Jazz Club. Hickey is no stranger to Joyce audiences, having performed with tap dance icon Ayodele Casel in her explosive 2019 Joyce debut. Rounding out the two-week partnership is New York's Calpulli Mexican Dance Company with their evening-length work, Puebla: The Story of Cinco de Mayo April 15-16. Conceived by Artistic Director and Co-Founder Alberto Lopez, Puebla captures the colors, spirit, and culture of his birthplace with a retelling of the history of Cinco de Mayo through the company's experience as Mexicans, Poblanos, and immigrants.

The performance schedule for The Joyce Theater's April 2022 partnership with Chelsea Factory is as follows:

A presentation of Joyce Theater Productions

April 5-6

Tue-Wed 7:30pm

Kyle Marshall Choreography

April 8-9

Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm

April 12-13

Tue-Wed 7:30pm

Puebla: The Story of Cinco de Mayo

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

April 15-16

Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm

Chelsea Factory welcomes the artists of their inaugural partnership with The Joyce Theater from April 5-16. Performances are held at the newly renovated Chelsea Factory, located at 547 West 26th Street (between 10th and 11th Avenues). For tickets and more information, please visit www.ChelseaFactory.org.