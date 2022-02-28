The Jewish Museum Launches New Digital Guide To Enrich Both Onsite And Offsite Visits

The Jewish Museum has launched a new, digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and culture app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Bloomberg Connects app, available for download from Google Play or the App Store, makes the Jewish Museum accessible for either onsite or offsite visits through photo, audio, and video features offering insights into the Museum's exhibitions, programs, and collection.

The Jewish Museum digital guide features a wide array of content including:

• A range of Thematic Tours and Points of View that allow visitors to choose a path that fits their interest through the Museum's collection exhibition, Scenes from the Collection. Thematic Tours related to this exhibition include Jewish Rituals, Kids and Families, and a Director's Tour, with new tours planned for release in the future. Through Points of View tours, users can hear from luminaries such as fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi , Deb Perelman from Smitten Kitchen, and artists Martha Rosler and Kehinde Wiley , among others, discussing works in the collection.• The video series "Object Lessons," featuring stories about works in the Museum's collection. The app includes a video of culinary historian and author Michael Twitty and Curator of Judaica Abigail Rapoport reflecting on the layers of meaning embodied in the Seder plate. More Object Lessons will be released later this year, including one about the charm bracelet assembled by Greta Perlman, a prisoner in the Theresienstadt concentration camp during World War II, timed for Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) in April.• Access to past exhibition content, including the virtual symposium "Looting, Loss, and Recovery" and the audio tours for exhibitions such as Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art and Modern Look: Photography and the American Magazine.• Verbal descriptions and ASL tours, including a verbal description of the Jewish Museum's Warburg building and poet Douglas Ridloff's ASL tours of select works in the collection.• A "Featured Objects" section, in which the Museum will regularly highlight objects in the collection related to Jewish holidays and other thematic holidays occurring throughout the year.

"The Jewish Museum is grateful for its ongoing partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies," said Claudia Gould, Helen Goldsmith Menschel Director. "We were one of the first museums, over 20 years ago, to receive funding from them for our audio guide program. The Bloomberg Connects app enables us to continue providing our exciting and engaging content, either to visitors to the Museum or our admirers around the world."