The International Street Cannibals Presents SCHOENBERG DNA With Pianist Conor Hanick, Soprano Ariadne Greif and Violinist Anna Tsukervanik

The innovative new-music ensemble The International Street Cannibals (ISC) presents Schoenberg DNA a concert of vocal and chamber works featuring the brilliant duo of pianist Conor Hanick and soprano Ariadne Greif, with award-winning violinist Anna Tsukervanik. Centered around Schoenberg's radical musical ideas, the program will trace an evolutionary trajectory starting from Beethoven and Schumann, to Alma Maria Schindler-Mahler, to the Second Viennese School with Alban Berg and Anton Webern, all the way to the music of the great Hungarian composer Gy rgy Kurtag. Hanick and Greif will traverse a repertoire of art songs spanning from 1825 to 1908, and Tsukervanik will join Hanick to perform works for violin and piano by Webern and Kurt g. The concert is presented by The International Street Cannibals (ISC) and is a creation of Ariadne Greif, Conor Hanick, and ISC's founder/director Dan Barrett.



Program



Beethoven: Bagatelles, Op. 126,No. 6 (1825)

Conor Hanick, piano



Alma Maria Schindler-Mahler: Ich wandle unter Blume, 5 Lieder, No. V(1901)

Ariadne Greif, soprano; Conor Hanick, piano



Alban Berg: Geliebte Sch ne (Heinrich Heine), Jugendlieder (1904-1908)

Ariadne Greif, soprano; Conor Hanick, piano



Anton Webern: 4 Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 7 (1910-1914)

Anna Tsukervanik, violin; Conor Hanick, piano



Schumann: Song Cycle, Dichterliebe ( A Poet's Love ), Op. 48 (1840)

Ariadne Greif, soprano; Conor Hanick, piano



INTERMISSION



Schoenberg: 6 Little Piano Pieces, Op. 19(1911)

Conor Hanick, piano



Gy rgy Kurt g: Tre Pezzi, Op. 14e (1979)

Anna Tsukervanik, violin; Conor Hanick, piano



Alban Berg: Liebe (Rainer Maria Rilke), Jugendlieder(1904-1908)

Ariadne Greif, soprano; Conor Hanick, piano



Alma Maria Schindler-Mahler: In meines Vaters Garten, 5 Lieder, No. II (1901)

Ariadne Greif, soprano; Conor Hanick, piano



Beethoven: Bagatelles, Op. 126, No. 1 (1825)

Conor Hanick, piano



The International Street Cannibals' concert will take place in the main space of St Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, on Sunday, May 5 at 3:30 pm. St Mark's Church is located at 131 East 10th Street @ 2ndAve, New York City. Tickets are $20. General Admission/$15 for seniors and students at door. For more information, contact office@stmarksbowery.org or call 1-212-674-6377.



For more information on ISC, visit www.streetcannibals.com

Conor Hanick is a pianist that defies human description for some (Concerto Net) and recalls a young Peter Serkin for others (The New York Times). He has performed to acclaim throughout the world with some of the leading ensembles, instrumentalists, and conductors, and worked with composers as diverse as Charles Wuorinen and Caroline Shaw. Hanick recently appeared with The Juilliard Orchestra in Milton Babbitt's Second Piano Concerto at Alice Tully Hall; the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in the premiere of Matthew Aucoin's Piano Concerto; and Alan Gilbert in Gy rgy Ligeti's Piano Concerto for the New York Philharmonic Biennial. This season he performs concertos, recitals, and chamber music in New York, Boston, Sarasota, San Francisco, Portland, Albuquerque, Seattle, Chicago and elsewhere; collaborates with cellist Joshua Roman, violinist Augustin Hadelich, the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and conductor Ludovic Morlot. A recent finalist for the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, Mr. Hanick is a graduate of Northwestern University and The Juilliard School. conorhanick.com



Ariadne Greif, praised for her luminous, expressive voice, searing top notes, and dusky depths, (NYTimes), enjoyed a casual child career as a boy soprano at the LA Opera, eventually making an adult debut singing Lutoslawski's Chantefleurs et Chantefables with the American Symphony Orchestra. She starred in operas ranging from Donizetti's Elixir of Love with The Orlando Philharmonic, to Poulenc's Les Mamelles de Tir sias at the Aldeburgh Festival, and Atthis, by G.F. Haas, which the NY Times called a vehicle for Ms. Greif's raw, no-holds-barred performance, and one of the most searingly painful and revealing operatic performances in recent times. Recent projects included a staged recital in Sydney presented by Resonant Bodies and Sydney Chamber Opera, performances with William Kentridge of the Dada masterpiece Ursonate, and performances of Mahler Symphony No. 4, Carmina Burana, La Boh me, The Coronation of Poppea, The Magic Flute, Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Mozart Requiem, Mozart Vespers K.231, and Babbit's A Solo Requiem. www.ariadnegreifsoprano.com



Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Anna Tsukervanikstarted her studies at the Uspensky Specialist Music School. Her first solo performance was at the age of 8. At 14, she took first prize in the Glazunov International Violin Competition in Paris. She is the Grand-Prix winner of the International Violin Competition held in Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan). In 2009 Tsukervanik performed with the Gunma Youth Symphony Orchestra Festival in Tokyo, and in concert series with the Symphony Orchestra of Hamburg (Germany), conducted by Claus-Peter Modest, held in Bukhara (Uzbekistan). Tsukervanik has served as Concertmaster of the Lynn University Philharmonia in Boca Raton, FL, and worked and performed with such distinguished artists as Ilya Kaler, Lawrence Dutton of the Emerson String Quartet, Mark Jackobs, Yael Weiss and Ralph Kirshbaum. She studied at the State Conservatoire of Uzbekistan. Currently, Anna is studying with Philip Setzer of the Emerson String Quartet for her Doctoral Degree in Violin Performance at Stony Brook University, NY.





