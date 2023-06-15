The Howard Hughes Corporation Reveals Seaport Arts Lineup

The Howard Hughes Corporation® (HHC) has announced its Seaport Arts lineup for the 2023 summer season, kicking off the showcase with the unveiling of the El Camino: Stories of Migration photo series, part of Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s River To River festival, and Photoville’s Hip Hop at 50. With a wide variety of installations on display throughout the year, Seaport Arts presents curated works designed to intrigue and inspire, from intricate outdoor sculptures to augmented reality digital art, positioning the Lower Manhattan neighborhood as a destination for arts and culture.

On June 9th, El Camino: Stories of Migration will take center stage at the Seaport. Featuring an exhibition of photographs and stories by the multimedia and archival project Nuevayorkinos, El Camino: Stories of Migration will be installed in the window galleries of the Seaport’s Fulton Market Building along Front Street. The exhibition celebrates the stories of Caribbean and Latin American immigration by portraying the visual narratives of the struggle and joy of finding a new home and community in New York City. In collaboration with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s annual River To River Festival, El Camino will be on display at the Seaport from June 9th through June 30th.

Also in June, the beloved public photography festival Photoville will display Hip Hop at 50 by Janette Beckman on the windows at the corner of Fulton and Front Street. Known for her work in the 80’s with hip-hop, Beckman is an influential documentarian with an eye for the cutting-edge in urban culture. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in NYC, her work will be displayed from early June through October.

The Seaport also welcomes SuperRare, a leading marketplace for unique digital art, for a two-month-long pop-up at the 0x.17 Gallery on Pier 17. A community-focused NFT gallery showcasing digital works of art, SuperRare at the 0x.17 Gallery will host four curated exhibitions featuring works from over 20 renowned digital artists. The exhibitions will provide a captivating look at a wide variety of themes and concepts found in digital art. Visitors will be able to enjoy the immersive pieces adorning the 0x.17 Gallery until the end of July.

From June 16th through July 2nd, the New Museum’s cultural incubator NEW INC, in collaboration with Science Sandbox, will display a Creative Science Showcase at the Heineken Riverdeck on Pier 17 as part of NEW INC’s art and technology festival DEMO2023. The artists, researchers, and scientists in the Creative Science track at NEW INC look at the evolving relationships between the species inhabiting the earth and the effects of the ongoing climate crisis. The showcase features outdoor sculptures, augmented reality videos, a lighting installation and other scientific and fictional works. With pieces set against the stunning backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, the Creative Science Showcase brings a vibrant, one-of-a-kind exhibition to the Seaport.

For more information on Seaport Arts, please visit https://theseaport.nyc/arts/.