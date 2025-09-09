The High Kings to Bring THE ROCKY ROAD TOUR to Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ireland's leading folk group, The High Kings, are set to excite New York fans once again, bringing their Rocky Road Tour 2026 to Town Hall on Friday, March 13 2026 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $55, $75 and $95 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, September 12 at 10:00AM.



As global ambassadors of Irish heritage and storytelling, The High Kings have consistently brought the timeless tradition of folk music to audiences worldwide, earning them chart-topping success and widespread acclaim. With their signature blend of classic tradition and modern edge, The Rocky Road Tour promises to be a vibrant showcase of Irish culture, energy, and musicality.



Following a record-breaking 2024 – including a sold-out world tour, a feature on Disney's critically acclaimed Only Murders in The Building, and over 5 million weekly streams – the band are showing no signs of slowing down. Their momentum continued in 2025 with a string of sold-out U.S. tour dates, culminating in a headline performance at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 23rd, after stops in Kansas, Nashville, St. Paul, St. Louis, New York, New Hampton, Glen Ellen, Ridgefield, Alexandria, and more.



But it was their inclusion on the soundtrack of Sinners—the current #1 movie worldwide, starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler—that marked a defining moment in their global recognition. The film's soundtrack, already topping international streaming charts, was curated by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer, The Mandalorian, Black Panther), a long-time admirer of The High Kings' distinctive vocal blend and musicianship. After attending their sold-out show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles earlier this year, Göransson selected two tracks—“The Rocky Road to Dublin” and “Go Lassie Go”—to feature prominently in the film's score.



The Rocky Road Tour 2026 will build on this global success, offering audiences a high-energy live show that reinforces The High Kings' place at the forefront of Irish folk. With a renewed focus on storytelling, musicianship, and connection, the tour reflects the group's ongoing commitment to honoring Ireland's folk legacy while pushing creative boundaries.



As well as their recorded music triumphs, The High Kings have performed for hundreds of thousands across the globe and graced prestigious stages including Glastonbury Festival, The Isle of Wight Festival, Times Square, NYC, Trafalgar Square, London (St. Patrick's Day) and many more. Their live television appearances have spanned the U.S., with performances on Good Morning America, Good Morning LA, The View, and The Today Show.

