The Hideout At Gallow Green Returns To The Mckittrick Hotel Next Week

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, announced the seasonal return of its winter rooftop, The Hideout at Gallow Green. The mountainside chalet-inspired bar and restaurant will open just in time for the holiday season on November 16.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is a cozy Alpine escape tucked in a wooded mountaintop on the roof of The McKittrick Hotel. Natural wood and pine elements bring the great outdoors inside, where blankets and plush sheepskin accents create a warm and welcoming respite from the cold.

The space was reimagined by Special Projects Designer, Jessie Flynn. An English-born Designer and Art Director, Flynn applies her fine art training from the prestigious Glasgow School of Art to transform the hotel's expansive performance and restaurant spaces into new worlds. She draws inspiration from color palettes to evoke a desired mood and painting techniques to tell a story through design.

Guests can cozy up by the fire, or settle into an intimate nook for a tête-à-tête, while sipping handcrafted cocktails and sharing comfort dishes. Small groups can reserve private yurts and gooey Raclette served tableside. Perfect before or after one of the hotel's award-winning theatrical experiences.

The new French Alps-inspired menu includes piping hot French Onion Soup, fresh savory Crêpes, traditional Trout Farcies, Grilled Salmon over lentils, Chicken Schnitzel with mashed potatoes and rich mushroom gravy, Goulash topped with crème fraîche, Steak Frites with silky pink peppercorn sauce, and signature Chalet Cheeseburger, made with a blend of DeBragga hanger steak & brisket, organic cheese, homemade bacon jam, fresh pickles, and French fries.

The Chalet Cheese Plate and Crudité & Pickled Vegetables are perfect for sharing before a meal. Chestnut Mont Blanc resembling miniature snow-peaked mountains, decadent Chocolate Petit Pot, and Poached Pear with spiced red wine are offered for dessert.

The menu is crafted by Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h. Originally from France, he has been based in New York for more than 20 years. Le Seac'h first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac'h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at his iconic namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

Hot drinks to melt away the winter chill include the St. James Ward (spiced cider, whisky), Smoking Bishop (red wine, port, dark rum, Cognac, Crème de cassis, infused with spices and raisins) and Saddle Blanket (chocolate, oat milk, cinnamon, mezcal, Benedictine, coffee liqueur, fire tincture).

Handcrafted cocktails inspired by the hotel and its residents include the Gallow Green (bourbon, blue curaçao, citrus, and ginger) and Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, citrus, and rosé cider). Wine by the glass or bottle, local beer, and seasonal ciders are also available.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists in Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, INSIDER, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Gotham, InsideHook, The Sunday Times UK, Time Out New York, and more.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is open Wednesdays - Mondays from 5PM for dinner and drinks. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering all season long.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com. Additional programming to be announced this season.