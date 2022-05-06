The Healing of the Nations and Carnegie Hall to Present Annual Juneteenth Celebration

On Sunday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m., the Healing of the Nations//Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference in association with Carnegie Hall will present a Juneteenth Celebration event in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates our nation's true independence-the day when all members of the newly reunited nation were finally declared free after the American Civil War.



Through performances and commentary, the Juneteenth Celebration recognizes this important day, while acknowledging the long road still ahead. Hosted by Reverend Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr., Senior Minister Emeritus, Riverside Church & President and Founder, Healing of the Nations Foundation, this celebratory event will feature special guest artists including pianist Joseph Joubert, gospel singer Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Crusade Choir, spoken word artist Naima Penniman, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Ebony Ecumenical Ensemble, and New Jersey Youth Symphony, with conductor Helen Cha-Pyo. Spirit Alive Award Honorees will include award-winning poet Sonia Sanchez, civil rights activist Opal Lee, and more.

"How Blessed we are as a nation to have a national holiday to remind us that only as people united in freedom and justice will we be able to realize the American dream. While we continue to wrestle with partisan division and ethnic conflict, the great Spirit calls us to be the "Beloved Community" the Creator had in mind from the first days of human existence. Juneteenth in its truth of the worst days of our history and the highest aspirations of our democratic ideals, will serve as the perpetual summons to the best of which we are capable. As nations around the world cry out for liberty from tyranny and war, Juneteenth tells us that no matter how dark the night, or how bleak the circumstances, people of hope will always be prophets of possibility. Each year when the story is told on Juneteenth, may we find fresh inspiration for brighter days ahead," says Reverend Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr.

"We are honored to be collaborating with Reverend Forbes and the Healing of the Nations Foundation for a fourth consecutive year to create this special event commemorating Juneteenth," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "Through music and the spoken word, we are looking forward to celebrating this important holiday with audiences, strengthening our sense of community and inspiring one another as our country continues to seek to address its challenges ahead."

Tickets for this year's celebration are free and will be available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street beginning on Friday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. There is a maximum of 4 tickets per person permitted at pickup. Inquiries about ticket availability can also be directed to CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. Group ticket requests can be arranged by emailing richard.wicg@gmail.com and for additional information visit juneteenthus.info

About Healing of the Nations Foundation



Founded in 2007 by Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr., the mission of the Healing of the Nations Foundation is to promote the recovery of the moral and spiritual values that inspired our nation's founding. The foundation held its first annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Riverside Church in 2014. The event was presented at Carnegie Hall for the first time in June 2019. The two organizations co-presented the event virtually the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Program Information



JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Dr. James A Forbes Jr., Host

David Allen Grier, Master of Ceremonies

Joseph Joubert, Piano

Naima Penniman, Spoken Word Artist

Hezekiah Walker

The Love Fellowship Crusade Choir

Forces of Nature Dance Theatre

Ebony Ecumenical Ensemble

New Jersey Youth Symphony (Helen Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor)



With

Sonia Sanchez, Honoree

Opal Lee, Honoree



All American Freedom Day: Reimagining Togetherness

Ticket Information

Please note: To support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone entering Carnegie Hall will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.



