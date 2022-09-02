Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Cycle 3: The Third Installment Of The Popular Late Night Short Play Competition!

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 3 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on September 8-10, and September 15-17 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available for $17 through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the next installment in October.

The premiere of The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June and returned with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the new Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

Writers for this round of SERIALS include:

SMJ

Sam Hamashima

Chloé Hayat

Jen Jarnagin

Joshua Nasser

Meg Rosensweet

Jasmine Sharma

Actors for this round of SERIALS include:

Caroline Banks

Corinne Britti

Georgia Kate Cohen

Stevie Jae Davis

Brenda Famurewa

Jen Jarnagin

Marcus Jones

Jessica Kantorowitz

Greg Lakhan

Karen Marulanda

Emily Olivera

Michael Ortiz

Alice Lussiana Parente

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Nicholas Turturro

William Vonada

Jasmine Wang

Keith Weiss

Directors for this round of SERIALS include:

Emily Bubeck

Adam Coy

Paige Esterly

Mackenna Goodrich

Emani Simpson

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.




