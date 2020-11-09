The Early Set With Gabrielle Stravelli Welcomes Ann Hampton Callaway

The episode airs on Wednesday, November 11, at 6 PM EDT.

Gabrielle Stravelli welcomes acclaimed vocalist, pianist and composer Ann Hampton Callaway to "The Early Set" this Wednesday, November 11, at 6PM EDT, to discuss her music and career.

Ann Hampton Callaway has distinguished herself as one of today's most versatile artists; equally at home singing jazz standards, Broadway or classic rock, accompanying herself on piano or cre- ating a completely improvised song on the spot. An accomplished songwriter, Ann is the only artist to have collaborated with Cole Porter, in addition to penning songs for greats like Barbra Streisand. Ann is also well-known for composing and performing the classic theme song for the TV show "The Nanny." Most recently Ann released the CD "Jazz Goes to the Movies" and toured her Linda Rondstadt Songbook project throughout the US to rave reviews.

Recent episodes of "The Early Set" have featured intimate conversations and music by vocalist Jane Monheit; guitarist Camila Meza; drummer and leader of the DIVA Orchestra Sherrie Maricle; vocalists Janis Siegel, (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices); multi-instrumentalist, composer and conductor Damien Sneed; jazz trumpeter and vocalist Benny Bennack III; pianist, vocalist/arranger Billy Stritch; Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell; comedian, actress and jazz musician Lea DeLaria; vocalists Aisha and Darius DeHaas; pianist/vocalist Dena DeRose; vocalist Cheryl Bentyne, trumpeter/composer Marcus Printup and Japanese jazz flugelhorn player and vocalist TOKU.

"The Early Set" aims to reveal insights into the music-making process. Guests illuminate their creative choices for viewers with a wide range of musical knowledge - from experienced musi- cians to those just beginning their musical journey as well as music lovers. Each episode also raises funds for a charity chosen by the featured guests, which have included Black Lives Matter; The Ali Forney Center; One More Dog Rescue; Jazz Foundation of America.

Gabrielle Stravelli, celebrated jazz/pop vocalist and songwriter - debuted the online talk show, "The Early Set", featuring conversations with American and international jazz artists Wednesday, June 24. "The Early Set" is a weekly talk show dedicated to the artists who make live jazz (and more) happen in NYC and beyond. The show is produced by singer/actress Julie Garnyé, with the support of Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

Gabrielle Stravelli's pairing of a jazz artist's musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She premiered pianist Fred Hersch's song cycle "Rooms of Light", toured the U.S. premiering Wynton Marsalis's "Abyssinian Mass", has headlined international and domestic jazz festivals and regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers.

"Dream Ago," her 2017 release which consists primarily of original material, received a rare 5- star review from Downbeat Magazine and her 2019 release "Pick Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson" was featured by noted music critic Will Friedwald in the WSJ and awarded the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording.

A 2014 run of solo shows at New York's Metropolitan Room earned her a career-launching rave review in The New York Times, followed by a second Times rave for a run of shows at Fein- stein's/54 Below in 2015. That same year she was chosen for the U.S. State Department's "American Music Abroad" program for which she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

