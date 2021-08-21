The Eagles Concert at Madison Square Garden Postponed Due to Weather

Due to the state of emergency that has been declared for New York City as a result of impending severe weather conditions, please be advised the Eagles performance scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to Wednesday, August 25, 2021.



Tickets for Sunday's show will be valid for the rescheduled date and will not need to be exchanged.



The Eagles performance scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Madison Square Garden will proceed as planned.

All guests age 12 and older are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend Eagles at Madison Square Garden. Full vaccination means the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

Children ages 4 - 11 can attend with a vaccinated individual if they provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test (taken within six hours of the event start time) or a negative PCR COVID-19 test (taken within 72 hours of the day of the event), and they must wear a mask while inside, except while actively eating or drinking.

On the day of the event, all guests age 12 and older will have to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test result for children ages 4 - 11) on their smartphone, through a physical copy, or by using New York State Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe App (Android | iOS), along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.