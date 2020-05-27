The Dramatists Guild of America Announces Kia Corthron as the Recipient of the 2020 Flora Roberts Award
The Dramatists Guild of America Council has announced that Kia Corthron is the recipient of the 2020 Flora Roberts Award.
The Flora Roberts Award was established 20 years ago in the name of the celebrated theatrical agent famous for championing playwrights and their plays. It is administered by the Dramatists Guild Foundation and is presented annually to a dramatist in recognition of distinguished work in the theatre and to encourage the continuation of that work.
Kia Corthron's plays have premiered in New York at Playwrights Horizons, NY Theatre Workshop, the Atlantic, Manhattan Theatre Club, Ensemble Studio Theatre; in London at The Royal Court Theatre and Donmar Warehouse; and across the U.S. Awards include the Windham Campbell Prize for Drama, USArtists Jane Addams Fellowship, McKnight National Residency, Simon Great Plains Playwright Award, and others. Her debut novel The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter won the 2016 Center for Fiction First Novel Prize and was a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice. TV: The Jury, The Wire. Dramatists Guild Council member, New Dramatists alumnus.
Flora Roberts, who died in 1998, represented some of the most prominent playwrights, composers, and lyricists in the American theatre. She was fiercely loyal to her writers and was a tireless and uncompromising champion of their work. After her death, many of her grateful friends and clients raised the funds to endow an award in her honor.
Past Flora Roberts Award winners include Tina Howe, Adrienne Kennedy, Neal Bell, Jonathan Reynolds, William Finn, Michael John LaChiusa, Robert Waldman, Ed Bullins, Craig Lucas, Polly Pen, Michael Weller, Christopher Durang, Philip Kan Gotanda, Arthur Kopit, Charles Fuller, Dael Orlandersmith, Mac Wellman, Charles Busch, and Martha Clarke.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Memorial Day Musicals: 10 Broadway Shows That Salute the Troops
As we pause today to remember their sacrifice, BroadwayWorld is looking back on stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage, which have ... (read more)