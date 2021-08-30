The Drama League Announces Fall Benefit Honoring Wayne Brady

The Drama League has announced their 2021 FALL BENEFIT "LIGHT THE LIGHTS! A DRAMA LEAGUE CELEBRATION" honoring Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", Hamilton) as well as the addition of four new dynamic board members joining the organization.

Taking place at the historic Players Club in Manhattan, the benefit will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and intimate musical performances. Honoree Wayne Brady has been dazzling audiences for decades on both stage and screen, with recent theater roles including Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton, Lola in the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, and featured performances in the 2021 Tony Award honoree Freestyle Love Supreme and the groundbreaking virtual musical Ratatouille. A member of The Drama League's National Advisory Council, Brady is a champion of innovation and inclusivity in the arts across all platforms as well as a vibrant artistic force. Sceneworks Studios is the 2021 Benefit Sponsor. Broadway HD is the Venue Sponsor. The event is co-chaired by Drama League Board Members Mary Jain and Joe Pizza.

"As the theater we have missed so dearly begins to reopen, we at The Drama League are so thrilled to be lighting the lights with a celebration honoring the extraordinary Wayne Brady, who dazzles every stage he is on," says Bonnie Comley, Drama League Board President. "We are also delighted and energized to be moving forward in this new era of theater making and beyond with four new brilliant minds, from different sectors of the industry, on our Board of Directors - Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kumiko Yoshii, and Townsend Teague."

As The Drama League continues to propel new voices and foster talent across all aspects of the industry, they are excited to add four new members to their Board of Directors: Sarah Hutton, Kumiko Yoshii, Irene Gandy, and Townsend Teague. Sarah Hutton, Director of Client Development at Ticketmaster, has 12+ years of experience in the theatre and live entertainment industry, including at The Shubert Organization. Kumiko Yoshii, Executive Vice President & Head of International Business Development of The John Gore Organization, Inc. and President of Gorgeous Entertainment Inc, has produced Broadway and international touring productions throughout her career. Irene Gandy is a well-known, veteran theatrical press agent, and the first Black female member of ATPAM. Townsend Teague is the Founder & CEO of Teague Theatrical Group and has worked as a General Manager for several Broadway productions. The Drama League is incredibly excited to welcome these four new members to their growing Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Board of this historic organization at such an exciting moment," said Irene Gandy. "The Drama League has been a long-standing leader in the field, providing invaluable education and career development opportunities for directors, and I look forward to working with them to support this community as in-person theater makes its triumphant return."

For tickets to the Benefit, call 212.244.9494 ext 111 or email events@dramaleague.org. Tickets will be available online on September 1, 2021 via https://dramaleague.org/benefit/.